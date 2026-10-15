A crisis within: Over 50% mental health patients waited at least a year for professional support

More than half of people seeking mental healthcare in India waited over a year before accessing professional support, while 56.2% experienced thoughts of self-harm before seeking care, according to a recent study--Amaha Mental Health Report 2026: Understanding the Journey to Care in India.

Based on responses from 13,825 people who answered questions before beginning care with Amaha between October 2025 and September 2026, the report examines the challenges people face before reaching professional mental health services.

The findings reveal significant delays in accessing care, with 53% of respondents living with mental health concerns for over a year before seeking professional help. Only 11.3% accessed care within the first month. During this period, many turned to informal support and self-help, with 54.5% speaking to friends or family and 44.6% trying self-help strategies. Nearly a third had previously tried therapy, while 19.4% had been prescribed medication.

The report also highlights the complexity of mental health concerns, with 94.9% of respondents reporting two or more concerns and naming an average of five each. Anxiety was the most common concern, reported by 72.1%, followed by stress (67.5%), low mood (58.3%), relationship or interpersonal difficulties (55.6%) and frequent mood swings (54.1%). Among respondents reporting sleep difficulties, 83% also reported anxiety.

Coping with these challenges often involved avoidant behaviours. Excessive screen time, oversleeping and overworking were reported by 82.7% of respondents, while 43.1% reported adaptive strategies such as exercise or journaling. Additionally, 15.4% reported using alcohol or other harmful substances before accessing professional support. Men were more likely than women to report such use across every age group from 18 to 54 examined in the report.