What regular workouts really do for your lungs

Exercising regularly does help in maintaining a healthy body, and it couldn’t be truer that a person who indulges in regular workouts is training their heart, muscles and lungs to use oxygen more efficiently. However, a common belief that regular workouts can make your lungs “bigger” or reverse any existing lung damage is rather false.

Doctors say this is not how the respiratory system actually works. While exercise does not change the structural size of healthy lungs or undo any damage already caused, it does help people breathe easier during their everyday activities over time.