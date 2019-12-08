Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Spiritual oasis

While Udaipur has been done and dusted by most tourists, what remains unseen is a set of ancient temples neighbouring the city.

Published: 08th December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

While Udaipur has been done and dusted by most tourists, what remains unseen is a set of ancient temples neighbouring the city. The Ranakpur Jain temples in Rajasthan’s Pali district are a relatively unknown pilgrim site located two-and-a-half hours away from the city of lakes. A picturesque drive that meanders through the state’s remote countryside, comprising lush fields of vegetation, thick forests, ponds and streams, Ranakpur is a gorgeous, unexplored valley surrounded by the Aravali mountains. On the way to the revered temples, it is possible to spot some wildlife around the area consisting mainly of leopards, bears, sambars and langurs.

The Ranakpur temples are one of the largest Jain temple complexes in Rajasthan and all of India, much like the renowned Dilwara Jain temples in nearby Mount Abu. The well-maintained complex houses several other temples such as Chaumukha temple, Surya temple, Suparshvanatha temple and Amba temple.

According to legend, a heavenly vehicle appeared in the dream of a businessman Dharna Shah in the 15th century. This led him to construct the site under the patronage of Rana Kumbha, the ruler of Mewar at the time. 

The intricate carvings and architecture of the white marble structures—encompassing a total of 1,444 pillars and several patterns in the form of humans, flora and fauna—are a sight to behold. In all, the temple has 24 pillared halls with 80 domes supported by 400 columns, none of which have an identical design. Further, it is believed that the columns change colour from golden to pale blue after every hour during the daytime. The temple also has a food hall where a sumptuous vegetarian lunch is served to guests at a nominal price. 

Ranakpur is situated in the proximity of other prominent historical places. About 30 kilometres northeast of the temples lies the magnificent Kumbhalgarh fort. A world heritage site, the Mewar fortress was also built in the 15th century by Rana Kumbha. Wildlife enthusiasts can also visit a wildlife sanctuary in Kumbhalgarh known for its wolves. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udaipur Ranakpur Jain temples
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp