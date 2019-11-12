Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Gaur Gopal Das describes 4Cs that defines a person

According to Das, who is known for his ability to connect with the young generatio, 'Choices, Company, Courage and Consciousness' defines a person.

Published: 12th November 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

Gaur Gopal Das at FLO event in the city on Monday

HYDERABAD :  “No one defines you. It is you who define  yourself. It is 4Cs-Choices, Company, Courage and Consciousness define you,” said Gaur Gopal Das in Hyderabad at an event on Monday. International life coach, also known as the Urban Online Monk for is ability to connect with the young generation then went on to talk about how we Indians are known for smart in making money, sparing and saving and lavishly spending. He address a 400-plus audience comprising of FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) members. 

Cracking jokes and making his audience laugh, and speaking about millennials being impatient, he told that they need first hand experience which antidote for their impatience. “We know that there are three fears— fear of death, fear of public speaking and fear of flying. But in this 21st century these fears have swapped with fear of going low on battery, feeble wi-fi signal and buffering.”

What matters the most in life is it’s not the take off or landing But the journey in between that matters the most he quipped. And no one looks as good as their profile picture on Facebook and as ugly as their photo in their driving license. Sometimes people are a greater headache than headache itself. 

TAGS
Urban Online Monk FICCI Ladies Organisation Gaur Gopal Das
