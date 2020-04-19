STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Cleaning Habits for Air Signs

Geminis are flexible beings with balanced and adaptable personality.

Published: 19th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

GEMINI: Geminis are flexible beings with balanced and adaptable personality. They like to multitask which makes it hard for them to relax as they always have many things running through their mind. Their dual personality affects their cleaning habits and, hence, though they are known to be good housekeepers and cleaners, yet there are days when they will just lay in their beds and refrain from doing anything.

They like keeping things clean and tidy however their indecisiveness can get in the way of organised cleaning. It is advisable that they perform one task at a time or take assistance as this will help them not only keep their house clean but also let them have some time for self- rejuvenation. Also, as they like to make a good impression, they keep themselves clean and well-groomed.

LIBRA: Librans are known to be the torch bearer for harmony and peace, who would go out of their way to maintain peace and balance and will make sure their close ones are bonded together in harmonious way, even if it makes them succumb to anxiety and stress. They are all about balance, justice, equanimity and stability. However, cleaning is not one of their favourite things. They keep procrastinating about cleaning their space until someone does that for them or they forget about it.

They are neither all about being excessively clean nor do they propagate sloppy and untidy environment. They are rather moderate cleaners, who will probably make their beds every day or wash the dishes regularly but will refrain from heavy cleaning responsibilities like vacuuming. Though they keep themselves hygienically clean, they can also let tiny details go like wearing a stained shirt or a broken button. 

AQUARIUS: The intelligent and socially independent Aquarius love to learn and explore their passions. They prefer to do their self-care routines alone as it’s where they feel the safest. Independent and down-to-earth with a simple personality, they prefer to accomplish their goals quietly. They take up the task of cleaning more as a fun activity rather than a regular chore. They prefer to follow their own set pattern of cleaning and when get overtly energised, use that to clean their environment.

They prefer to keep things at their designated place and don’t pile up dirty laundry or scatter things around, maintaining a practical approach in their cleaning pattern. In terms of their personal cleanliness, they often get so caught up in their head when they are working on something and hence, they may forget to take shower or shave. However, their humanitarian approach and compassion make them passionate about the environment and hence they do a lot to clean up the forests and surrounding areas. 

(The views expressed here are of the author)

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Astrology Star signs Astrology today
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp