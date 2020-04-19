Cleaning Habits for Air Signs

Nitin Manchanda By

GEMINI: Geminis are flexible beings with balanced and adaptable personality. They like to multitask which makes it hard for them to relax as they always have many things running through their mind. Their dual personality affects their cleaning habits and, hence, though they are known to be good housekeepers and cleaners, yet there are days when they will just lay in their beds and refrain from doing anything.

They like keeping things clean and tidy however their indecisiveness can get in the way of organised cleaning. It is advisable that they perform one task at a time or take assistance as this will help them not only keep their house clean but also let them have some time for self- rejuvenation. Also, as they like to make a good impression, they keep themselves clean and well-groomed.

LIBRA: Librans are known to be the torch bearer for harmony and peace, who would go out of their way to maintain peace and balance and will make sure their close ones are bonded together in harmonious way, even if it makes them succumb to anxiety and stress. They are all about balance, justice, equanimity and stability. However, cleaning is not one of their favourite things. They keep procrastinating about cleaning their space until someone does that for them or they forget about it.

They are neither all about being excessively clean nor do they propagate sloppy and untidy environment. They are rather moderate cleaners, who will probably make their beds every day or wash the dishes regularly but will refrain from heavy cleaning responsibilities like vacuuming. Though they keep themselves hygienically clean, they can also let tiny details go like wearing a stained shirt or a broken button.

AQUARIUS: The intelligent and socially independent Aquarius love to learn and explore their passions. They prefer to do their self-care routines alone as it’s where they feel the safest. Independent and down-to-earth with a simple personality, they prefer to accomplish their goals quietly. They take up the task of cleaning more as a fun activity rather than a regular chore. They prefer to follow their own set pattern of cleaning and when get overtly energised, use that to clean their environment.

They prefer to keep things at their designated place and don’t pile up dirty laundry or scatter things around, maintaining a practical approach in their cleaning pattern. In terms of their personal cleanliness, they often get so caught up in their head when they are working on something and hence, they may forget to take shower or shave. However, their humanitarian approach and compassion make them passionate about the environment and hence they do a lot to clean up the forests and surrounding areas.

(The views expressed here are of the author)