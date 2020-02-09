Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Nature of the supreme self

This consciousness alone sees everything yet none can see it.

Published: 09th February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

There is something which exists by itself, is eternal and is the support and substratum of the thought called I

There is something which exists by itself, is eternal and is the support and substratum of the thought called I

There are two ways by which we can understand something. One way is to negate what something is not and the other way is to point out what it exactly is. Adi Sankaracharya in the Vivekachoodamani first takes up the task of negation. After removing all that needs to be removed, he goes on to explain in detail what is the nature of the supreme self. Why should we know what is the self? The question may genuinely arise in the seeker’s mind as the training from childhood that everyone gets is to pursue something if it is going to give some beneficial result. Not maintaining the suspense too long, the teacher says, knowing the self, the human gets released from the bondages of his personality and attains the state of oneness called kaivalya.

There is something which exists by itself, is eternal and is the support and substratum of the thought called I. This something is the seer of the three states of being —waking, dream and deep sleep. It is different from the five sheaths of the physical body, the vital energy, mind, intellect and the covering of bliss. This consciousness which is the source is aware of everything in the three states of waking, dream and deep sleep. It is ever aware of the movements of the intellect, the existence of something and its absence too. If the thought and feeling of I is squeezed completely, what you get out of it is this juice of light called consciousness. 

Try as you may, you cannot see the awareness that sees the seeing eyes or that which is aware of the hearing ears or the one who is aware of the thoughts thought in the mind or even the one who is aware of the experiences of the experience. This is the self that is within all. Everything else in the world is a perishable commodity except the self. 

This consciousness alone sees everything yet none can see it. It is the support of the thinking intellect, yet none can even try to think about this consciousness. Searching for consciousness is like the torchlight 
seeking to see the battery that powers it!

This consciousness covers the whole world, yet nothing in the world can ever cover it. Everything in the world is only a reflection of this consciousness. It shines by itself and makes every other object too shine in its light. In its mere presence, the body, senses, mind and intellect go after their particular objects of concentration as if they have been prodded by someone. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
supreme self
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp