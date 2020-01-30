Inculcate spiritual values in children to help them cope with hardship: Mata Amritanandamayi

CHENNAI: Parents need to cultivate spiritual values in their children from a very young age and if they don’t, the child will spend its entire life in tears, said spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.

Addressing devotees in her Ashram here during the Brahmasthanam Mahotsavam celebrations, Amritanandamayi on Wednesday said it is spiritual values that give children the strength to face and overcome all sorrows and hardships in life.

"Many parents today just put a smart phone in their child’s hand as soon as it starts crying. This may momentarily stop the child’s tantrum,’" she said, adding that it won’t help in the long run. "People should have the awareness on what should and should not be done. We see four things spreading like epidemics: Wealth becoming more important than values. Physical Beauty becoming more important than inner beauty. Speed is becoming more important than direction. Machines becoming more important than people."

"If sorrow is the hallmark of materialism, people would be bound to undergo many painful and difficult experiences in life. When attaining more and more wealth is our main objective, even a long life with ample wealth won’t be enjoyable," she said.

Among those present in the event were Justice M Sathyanarayanan of Madras High Court, GM Doss, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax and Senthamarai, Joint Secretary of Tribal Welfare Department.

Amritanandamayi will be available for Satsang in her ashram in Virugambakkam on January 30, following which she will leave for Coimbatore on February 1 and 2. For more details about her Satsang schedule and tokens, contact 9003035533.