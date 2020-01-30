Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Inculcate spiritual values in children to help them cope with hardship: Mata Amritanandamayi

She felt that parents need to cultivate spiritual values in their children from a very young age and if they don’t, the child will spend its entire life in tears.

Published: 30th January 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mata Amritanandamayi interacting with people at the Brahmasthanam temple at Virugambakkam on Wednesday

Mata Amritanandamayi interacting with people at the Brahmasthanam temple at Virugambakkam on Wednesday. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

CHENNAI: Parents need to cultivate spiritual values in their children from a very young age and if they don’t, the child will spend its entire life in tears, said spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.

Addressing devotees in her Ashram here during the Brahmasthanam Mahotsavam celebrations, Amritanandamayi on Wednesday said it is spiritual values that give children the strength to face and overcome all sorrows and hardships in life.

"Many parents today just put a smart phone in their child’s hand as soon as it starts crying. This may momentarily stop the child’s tantrum,’" she said, adding that it won’t help in the long run. "People should have the awareness on what should and should not be done. We see four things spreading like epidemics: Wealth becoming more important than values. Physical Beauty becoming more important than inner beauty. Speed is becoming more important than direction. Machines becoming more important than people."

"If sorrow is the hallmark of materialism, people would be bound to undergo many painful and difficult experiences in life. When attaining more and more wealth is our main objective, even a long life with ample wealth won’t be enjoyable," she said.

Among those present in the event were Justice M Sathyanarayanan of Madras High Court, GM Doss, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax and Senthamarai, Joint Secretary of Tribal Welfare Department. 

Amritanandamayi will be available for Satsang in her ashram in Virugambakkam on January 30, following which she will leave for Coimbatore on February 1 and 2. For more details about her Satsang schedule and tokens, contact 9003035533.

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmasthanam Mahotsavam Mata Amritanandamayi Devi
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp