STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

TNIE Expressions| 'Think less, think right for a positive mind', says Sister Shivani

On how to build the emotional resilience, Sister Shivani said we can get there by consuming less information.

Published: 26th July 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Spiritual Guru Sister Shivani

Spiritual Guru Sister Shivani (Photo| Facebook)

These are testing times. While the Covid-19 pandemic is claiming lives on one hand, it’s also affecting the mental health of people around the globe. In order to deal with the dual challenge, we need to build up our emotional resilience, says Sister Shivani, a teacher in the Brahma Kumari spiritual movement in India, in conversation with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express, and author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai in TNIE Expressions, a series of live webcasts with people who matter.

On how to build the emotional resilience, Sister Shivani said we can get there by consuming less information. "Two-three decades ago, there was lesser content consumption. What we consume has a direct impact on our minds. Our emotional diet is what we watch, read and listen to. Earlier we used to consume content from parents, teachers, newspapers, good books — less content, good quality, protected era as far as content consumption is concerned. Now with 24x7 television, social media, digital platforms, even children are consuming content at every click and nobody is checking. Even during COVID-19 and the lockdown, had we consumed less information, it would have been better," she added.

Thinking less is the key, she says. "To make our minds more powerful, we need to think less and think right. Even before Covid-19, we have been living a life of emotional dependence. When the global crisis came, as a society, the message we were giving was that these times are normal, that fear and anxiety is normal. But it is not…With one crisis we cannot handle another."

There has been a significant rise in anxiety but people don’t want to go to the therapist in the fear of stepping out of the house due to the pandemic. Sister Shivani says we need to slow down our thoughts and take one day at a time. "The outer crisis will be managed; we need to take care of our minds first."

Staying on top of our game is all we want but lately it has not been possible. But how do we energies ourselves every single day? "We should not use phones after waking up. Work communication should not be the first thing in the morning. The first hour is the time to energise the mind. One could practise meditation, yoga, read spiritual books. Content consumption of high vibration is good in the mornings; it is termed as a good emotional diet… The last hour is equally important… We should try to sleep by 10 pm and disconnect from work, slow down the mind, two hours before sleeping," she suggested.

"Sleep deprivation is a major issue in the world right now. So, whatever we do before lying down, it should have a soothing effect. During the day too, we can use our minds efficiently. What we call it here is the traffic control of the mind," added Sister. Last but not the least is gratitude and the important part it plays in our lives. "To show gratitude towards what we have every day helps keep our minds healthy and energised."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sister Shivani TNIE expressions Prabhu Chawla Kaveree Bamzai Brahma Kumari spiritual movement
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp