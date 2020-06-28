Tap into Your Intuition  

Shobha Nihalani By

Intuition is a sense of knowing something instinctively, but not exactly able to explain how we know. It is a gut feeling. It’s primal in the way we tap into this subtle sensation. It is different from logic or rational thinking.

For example, when you think of something and feel a constriction or tightness in your midriff, it’s your intuition giving you a signal of something negative about to happen. Similarly, when you experience an expansion and joy, it’s your intuition’s positive feelings of a future opportunity.

With the current state of the world, we tend to be absorbed by the clutter and noise of the external. We are caught up with the chattering noise of our thoughts and constant influx of information from all around us.

It is impossible to connect with this inner sense. Despite the fact that intuition is in fact a part of our daily lives, it is hard to explain what it is and how it benefits us. Steve Jobs called intuition, 'more powerful than intellect'.

No matter how we try to explain it, intuitively we know just what it is. It is an inner voice that guides us. We just need to tune into it and trust our gut feelings. In the past, science ruled out the power of intuition. It is only recently that several scientific studies have proved that intuition is not mumbo-jumbo but a well-coordinated process between the brain and the heart.

Studies have shown that intuition is a valuable tool, it is a link between the conscious and subconscious mind. Researchers describe intuition as ‘rapid intellect’ or ‘condensed reasoning’, which is present in each and every living being.

The word ‘intuition’ comes from the Latin word intueri, which means knowledge from within. Albert Einstein has been widely quoted as saying, ‘The intuitive mind is a sacred gift and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honours the servant and has forgotten the gift.’

Such a gift needs a way to express itself. Writing is one of the ways to tap into intuition. The process of unfolding a story in a flow means connecting with the instinctive part of your brain to come up with ideas. Try out this process: Don’t be rigid while outlining any story, just let the unseen hand guide when you write down your thoughts. You will be surprised how many unexpected ideas will pop into your head. It will feel like it’s out of the blue, leading the story in a totally different direction than what was intended. But you are being led by intuition.

Writing shows us how intuitive thinkers work. They start with a vague idea. And then, over the course of several drafts, that idea turns into a solid storyline. Ray Bradbury, a popular author, said, "Your intuition already knows what it wants to write, so get out of the way."

There is a lot of truth in that, and if you embrace the idea of letting go of control, it really is liberating. It is a style of writing which comes from trusting your intuition. It is exciting to see what happens when you write and don’t stop to think logically. Trust the process. It’s like a spark of inspiration that clicks into place.

There’s a compass inside each one of us that always knows which direction to go. If we listen to this quiet guide, we can tune into its wisdom. Intuition is like a muscle—you need to train it and use it regularly to maintain its strength.

To enhance your intuition through the medium of writing, here are some tips:Allow your mind to wander: This enables out-of-the-box ideas to pop up.Be aware of your physical sensations: While you write, your body responds in feelings, sometimes you will feel ‘right’ sometimes not. Breathing in a relaxed way eases the mind.

Sleep on it: With writer’s block, or if you’re stuck in storyline, keep the problem in your mind before you sleep. In the morning, you will have an answer. It’s your intuition helping you out.Listen with your heart, not your head: Pour out your ideas, thoughts, and feelings on paper. Soon you’ll be able to see where your intuition is guiding you. The answers are within. The treasure is inside each one of us waiting to be discovered.

