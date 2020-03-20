STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

God is beyond all differences

Some children ask Amma whether God dislikes the wicked and likes the virtuous.

Published: 20th March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Some children ask Amma whether God dislikes the wicked and likes the virtuous. In reality, God has no partialities. God sees everyone equally. The sun shines equally on all beings, sentient and insentient. Saying “God doesn’t love me” is like closing the doors and windows of the room and complaining that the sun refuses to give me light. The river gives equal water to both the sandalwood tree and the Indian coral tree growing on its bank. The river is not to blame that the sandal tree is fragrant while the coral tree is thorny. Similarly, God showers grace on everyone equally, but we are able to absorb that grace only according to the nature of our mind.

Most people pray to God because they want a need fulfilled. While the coffin-maker prays, “O God! Make someone die today so that I can sell at least one coffin,” a sick man’s wife and child pray for their husband and father to get well soon. Which of these prayers should God accept? What befalls them is based on the results of their own actions. There is no use blaming God for that. God is the dispenser of the results of one’s karma; He is never partial.

As our actions, so the fruit. If we perform good deeds, we will be able to enjoy happiness. However, if our actions are bad, we will have to experience sorrow. This rule is the same for everyone. However, some people perform actions without the attitude, “I am the doer.” They surrender all their actions to God and perform their karma. Selfishness and ego will be relatively less in them. Such people will be able to receive more of God’s grace.

The sun reflects well in clear water. But it reflects indistinctly in water full of moss. Similarly, a mind that is covered with arrogance, selfishness and other dirt will find it difficult to feel the grace of God. For that, one’s heart should be pure; one should have compassion towards the suffering. Such people do not have to do anything for God’s grace to flow towards them.

Amma remembers an incident. Many people came to a particular ashram to see and obtain the blessings of the mahatma who lived there. One day, when he was meeting visitors, a small child suddenly vomited on the floor. The stench was unbearable and some people covered their noses, while others walked around the mess. Some others commented on how unhygienic the ashram was and left the place. Some others told the Guru, “Guru, a child has vomited there. It smells really bad there. You should tell someone to clean the floor.” Hearing all this, the mahatma got up to clean the floor himself. But when he reached there, he saw a young boy clearing away the vomit. Although the place was filled with people, only the young boy had thought of doing this. All that the others did was to complain. The young boy’s selfless attitude of joyfully doing something good for others attracted the mahatma. He thought, “If there were more people in this world with this boy’s attitude, this world would become a heaven.”

Everyone was equal in the eyes of the mahatma. Nevertheless, he felt a special compassion towards this boy. The boy’s attitude made him a fitting vessel to receive the Guru’s grace. God’s grace is also like this. God showers His grace on everyone all the time. If we dig a hole on the riverbank, water will flow into it. Similarly, God’s grace will flow into a heart that has the qualities of selflessness, compassion and virtue.
God is impartial. He is beyond all differences, has equal vision and is unattached. We should purify our actions and attitude, and have firm faith in God’s will. If we have this, we will certainly receive God’s grace. We will be able to maintain peace and contentment in happiness as well as sorrow, in gain as well as loss, in success as well as failure.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp