Love, the game of life

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj By

When we come into this physical life, we’re gifted with a fixed number of breaths. These breaths correlate to a measure of time counted by seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, and years. This is our real capital. We may think that the most important pursuit of life is making money and spending it. But when we look at the big picture, the most significant pursuit is making the best use of the time. We are here to accumulate spiritual wealth. At the end of this life, we will find that we have worked towards the wrong goal.

No matter what we do, our life will end. Despite that, if we invest time in the acquisition of wealth and property, it will be futile because we will be forced to leave it behind. When our last breath is taken, we will need to hand over our bank account and property to those who survive us. While material possessions stay in this physical world, our soul departs.

We indeed have to work to make a living and buy things that we need for our survival. There is nothing wrong with that, in fact tending to necessity is necessary but greed does nobody good. It’s a mindless pursuit. Spirituality, on the other hand, requires us to earn an honest livelihood. While we take stock of our money, assets and property, we must also take a stock of our time and how we utilize.

This brings us to the most important objectives of life: Finding the purpose of life, which is happiness and contentment. These are the ultimate goals that every human being sets their eyes on. Take, for instance, when someone is faced with a terminal disease, they don’t care about the money they’ve earned or the ‘thing’ they have. What matters most is family and all the non-physical accomplishments of life, not to mention the faith they have in God because that will finally tide them over the biggest difficulties.

Love for family, for God, and humanity are aspects each one of us will take with ourselves into the divine space of the ‘beyond’. Which brings us to an important question: How best can we make use of our time? If we know that the lives we are living are just a small part of the larger idea of existence and that all souls have lived before and will live other loves in the future, we’ll understand the idea of eternal existence. This is profound and powerful and takes you closer to making good use of your time in the present costume.

The commodity that is valued most in the realms beyond the present world, towards which we’re all headed, is spiritual love. The soul’s power is measured not by its financial records, but by the amount of love it radiated to others when it lived. So questions such as did we love God, did we love our fellow human beings, and did we love all creation, will be of consequence. Love is translated into thoughts, words, and deeds that are expressed in kindness to others. It is expressed through care and consideration. It is also demonstrated by how much we give of ourselves to help or serve others. That’s most important and must be made into continuous practice.

God has a very interesting game going on, one based on the law of love. It is a game in which God loves us and wants us to love Him back. He radiates love abundantly to all those around him as he is the ocean of bliss and peace and is forever giving. When we connect with Him, we bathed in His ecstasy. This game is more enjoyable than any other game in this world and everybody should play it. It gives one happiness far beyond one can fathom. This game of love can be played through meditation, in addition to inculcating attention ‘inside’. You will notice that this will automatically fade our attention from the world outside. It is through this game that we experience the richness that lay latent within us. It will bring us unfathomable joy, light and bliss.