Era of virtual darshans: Senior citizens go temple hopping digitally at home, here's how

Seniority, a shopping destination for senior citizens and World of Devotion, have come together to provide customized religious services to devotees from India’s most popular temples digitally.

Published: 24th September 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Vaishno Devi Temple

Vaishno Devi Temple (File Photo | PTI)

HYDERABAD:  In anticipation of waiting for the ongoing pandemic to subside, pilgrims are missing out on visiting their favourite religious destinations across the country.  

Seniority, a shopping destination for senior citizens and World of Devotion, have come together to provide customized religious services to devotees from India’s most popular temples through the digital medium. Some of the leading temples where these services are applicable include Vaishno Devi temple, Mata Chintpurni temple, Shirdi Sai Baba temple, Siddhivinayak temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple and Jwalaji temple, etc.

This service will help the elderly and their family members offer prayers to the deity from the comfort of their homes, the duo says. With this offering, devotees can pre-book pujas on auspicious dates and watch the exclusive streaming of customized rituals being performed by the priests via DTH services. They can also offer ‘prasad’ along with the prayers to the deity, and once the rituals are completed, the package full of ‘prasad’ and sacred items is delivered at their doorstep directly from the temple. 

Additionally, they can also avail of consultation services from the respected priests of Haridwar and Varanasi for further religious beliefs. Speaking about the new service launch, Tapan Mishra, Co-founder of Seniority mentioned, “In both pleasant and unpleasant situations, people turn to God and offer their prayers. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, several devotees, especially the elderly, are not able to visit revered places of worship.

By joining hands with World of Devotion, we are enabling families to seek the deity’s blessings from the comfort of their homes and bring joy and fulfillment to their lives through a myriad of dutiful services at holy destinations of their choice. We are leveraging the power of digital medium to ensure that people’s faith is not dampened during such unprecedented times.”

Rajesh Bakshi, Co-Founder of World of Devotion, said, “The pandemic may have affected personal visits to the temples, but it has definitely not stopped us from serving the faith of millions of people in the country. We have doubled our services during these unpleasant times with the help of technology. 

