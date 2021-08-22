Listen to the divine music

H H Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj By

This divine Music is playing within us all the time. We are deaf to it because no one has shown us the way to listen to it. What is this Music? Read any scripture of any religion and you will find references to this inner Music. This Sound has been called Word in the Bible, Naad or Jyoti and Sruti in the Hindu scriptures, Sraosha in the Zoroastrian scriptures, Kalma in the Muslim scriptures, Sonorous Light in the Buddhist scriptures, Naam or Shabd by the Sikhs, and Voice of Silence by the Theosophists. It is the power of God manifesting in creation.

When God decided to bring creation into being, this thought emanated as two principles: Light and Sound. There is a Current of divine Light and Music that was the cause of all creation. This Current flows out from God and also returns to God. We can contact this stream of Light and Sound within us through Shabd Meditation.

The Lord’s nectar is the Music of the Spheres, the Light and Sound of God. It is a music that brings with it intense and lasting bliss. How can one who has heard this divine Melody describe it to one who has only heard music of this world? How can one who hears describe sound to one who is deaf? All we can do is use pale analogies. If we think of the most beautiful music we have ever heard in this world, it still does not compare with the music known as the Voice of God.

If we put together all the best experiences of music we have heard in this world, they are nothing compared to the Music of God that we can hear in meditation. Why? First, the Music of the Lord is not made by any instruments. It is a melody that reverberates from God. Thus, it is the source of all outer music. Outer music is but a reflection of God’s inner Music. Second, the Music of the Lord is like a magnetic current that lifts the soul onto itself and carries the soul along with it into the spiritual realms beyond. Once we contact that Sound, our soul is uplifted from body-consciousness and lifted into the Beyond. That Sound fills us with indescribable ecstasy. We are so intoxicated that every pore of our being is crying out in ecstasy. It is an ecstasy greater than any we can know in this world.

Again, think of the most beautiful experiences in this world. These are still nothing compared to the ecstasy of our soul contacting the Light and Sound and travelling in the beyond. It is not like reading a book and gaining knowledge. It is not like getting a degree. It is beyond the realm of intellectual knowledge. It is an experience that is filled with intoxicating bliss, divine rapture, tremendous Light beyond any we could see in this world, and Music so uplifting that none of the worldly music even compares.

The holy Naam has the power to lift our soul above body-consciousness to travel through inner realms. The scriptures of the East describe various planes of existence. These descriptions we read in our Indian scriptures are not merely mythology. They are actual regions that we can experience in this very lifetime.

We are all children of one God. The Naam or Word is available to all. God wants all God’s children to return. God has made the gift of the Light and Sound available to all who want it. God does not discriminate between those who are Hindus or Muslims, Christians or Jews, Sikhs or Jains. God does not care if our skin colour is dark or light, or whether our eyes are blue, brown, green, or black. God does not care if we are rich or poor, literate or illiterate. God provides a way to return Home to all equally.

Once we awaken to the Music of the Lord, our life both will be the same and will not be the same. We will still have the same job, the same family, the same house, and the same body, but a whole inner life will open up for us. To everyone else we will look the same, but inwardly we will be lost in the ecstasy of God’s love. We will ultimately attain our merger in God. To outer eyes, no one will know we are in communion with the Lord. They will see the same person they always knew. But inwardly, we will know that we are more than just this body. We will have identified with our soul, we will connect with the Light and Sound of God, and we will experience spiritual realms beyond this one. We will be filled with bliss, love, Light, and Music.

