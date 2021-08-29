STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The light of consciousness

This light of consciousness is a seamless power. It is immeasurable and is directly experienced by all.

The sun shines its light and all objects of the world take that light and reflect it back. We need the light of the sun to see the objects but to see the sun we do not need any light. The Vivekachoodamani of Sri Adi Sankaracharya says that in the same way, the light of consciousness illumines the body, feelings and thoughts. While they can be seen only by that illumination, consciousness does not need anything else to reveal it. I know I am and I need no other source of light to reveal that. What indeed can reveal that consciousness by which the Vedas, Shastras, Puranas and all the beings on earth are revealed? 

This light of consciousness is a seamless power. It is immeasurable and is directly experienced by all. Knowing that consciousness, one is released from all bondages. Through this knowledge, the best of those who know the truth and who know that reality, is victorious in whatever he undertakes. 

Once having realised the truth of the presence of this consciousness, the wise man happily rejoices giving up the play with the concepts of I and Mine, just as a baby forgets food and discomfort when it is engaged in playing with toys. 

Those who know this truth play in that vast field of awareness called Brahman, free of all thought, with no sense of humiliation while asking for something they want, they eat and drink from the forests, rivers and lakes. They are free and have no one to control them from outside. They are fearless and free from sleep too. They live in the cremation grounds and forests. They do not have the work of washing and drying their clothes which get wet in the rain and dry in the sun even as they wear it.

All directions belong to them and the earth is their bed. They keep walking in the highways of knowledge in the full joy of realisation. The realised person is happy when others are happy. He does not wear any special marks to set him apart from others, ever established in the space of consciousness. Though he lives his life like an innocent child, the brightness of wisdom makes him stand apart in a crowd of people who do not know that truth. 

He may wear clothes or he may be clad with space alone. He may have the hide of an animal to cover himself or he may have consciousness for his dress. He may seem like a mad person, like a child or even like a stubborn ghost as he walks through the earth. 

