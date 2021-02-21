STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Serving the supreme self

When the seeker identifies with the body, energy, mind, intellect or other limiting adjuncts, he acquires that state always.

Published: 21st February 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

With sense organs under control, a mind that remains ever calm destroys the darkness called ignorance which has no known time of beginning.

The vasanas or the knots of desire maintain the illusion of the world. With practice of samadhi—absorption of mind—all the knots loosen and the vasanas disappear. The illusion too is gone. The Vivekachoodamani of Sri Adi Sankaracharya says that through samadhi, all knots of vasanas are destroyed and hence the need to do actions is completely destroyed too. Within and without, at all times and in all places, there is nothing to perceive except life, which is our own real form. This happens really effortlessly. 

The Master points out the steps to achieve this state of meditative absorption. Mananam or reflection is a hundred times more beneficial than shravanam or listening to the words of the scriptures. A 100 times more than reflection is meditation. A lakh times more powerful than meditation is absorption called Nirvikalpa Samadhi which is a state of mind that does not waver or change for long periods of time. With practice of steady absorption of mind, the essence of truth is realised clearly and without a shadow of doubt. It can never happen by a wavering mind as there is always the confusion caused by a mixture of many thoughts. 

Therefore meditate, says the Acharya. How? With sense organs under control, a mind that remains ever calm destroys the darkness called ignorance which has no known time of beginning. This happens when the meditator is focussed on that one reality called Existence, Consciousness or Life. 

The means to this state of meditation is through yoga and the entry point for it is control of speech and not gathering unnecessary material goods around oneself. Being free from vain expectations of a particular way events should happen in the future; not desiring to start activities to achieve certain desired goals; and a quality of remaining withdrawn from the humdrum of worldly transactions. 

Giving a flowchart, the Master says that staying alone causes the sense organs to be controlled. This helps to control the mind, memories and intellect. This leads to steadying the ‘I’ thought or the ego. When this happens, the yogi experiences the essence of joyful state of unfettered bliss at all times. Therefore the teacher concludes that the one who maintains silence to do sadhana must work on controlling the mind, which is a combination of consciousness and objective thoughts, at all times and with considerable effort too. 

When the seeker identifies with the body, energy, mind, intellect or other limiting adjuncts, he acquires that state always. To avoid this identification, the teacher presents a flow chart. He says offer the speech to the mind, the mind into the intellect and the intellect into the witness. Offer the witness into the Supreme Self. Be absorbed in this steady and peaceful state of mind and serve the Supreme Self.

The writer is Sevika, Chinmaya Mission, Coimbatore (www.chinmayamission.com); email: sharanya.chaitanya@chinmayamission.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
samadhi Sankaracharya Vivekachoodamani
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp