STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Nothing taints the self

Whatever our independent study and realisation may be, the students of the Vedic times always depended on the scriptures to compare their notes with.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Whatever our independent study and realisation may be, the students of the Vedic times always depended on the scriptures to compare their notes with. In the Vivekachoodamani, the ecstatic disciple of Sri Adi Sankaracharya jumps with joy as he narrates his experience.Says the student, “How can I, who has no sense organs of perception and action, perform deeds of merit and demerit? Not just that, I do not have a mind, I don’t change and I have no form either. For the one who is experiencing unbroken expanse of bliss, there is no thought that has gone by or nothing that will come in the future to provoke him to commit any action—sinful or otherwise, say the scriptures.”

To explain this point of how nothing taints the Self, the Acharya gives a beautiful example. If the shadow of a man comes in contact with something hot or cold, good or bad, the man who is separate from the shadow does not feel it at all. In the same way the worldly experiences of good and bad do not make any contact with the man of realisation. 

In yet another example, the Master says the one who witnesses is not affected by the properties of the objects witnessed as he is separate from what he sees. Just as a house does not affect a lamp which illuminates it, the individual being remains unchanged and untouched by the surroundings. 

I am the anvil of super-consciousness on which the body, mind and intellect are forged. The connection between this consciousness and my personality is as much as the connection of sunlight to the actions performed in its presence—like fire to the objects it burns and to the rope on which any similar image of a snake, a stick, a garland or a crack in the ground can be superimposed.

I am neither the doer of any action, nor do I make anyone do. I am neither the one who experiences an event nor do I cause another to experience. I am neither the seer, nor do I show anything to anyone. I am that self-effulgent light that cannot be shown as a simile to anything in this universe.

When it seems like I move, it is actually the body, mind and intellect that is moving. Yet people misunderstand that I am moving. This is out of sheer ignorance of the presence of consciousness. One’s own form is like the sun which is motionless. Yet people claim, “Oh alas! I did this, I enjoy or suffer this 
or I am killed.” 

Now the student talks about the final fear each one has, ie. of death. “Whether I fall down dead in water or in land, it is only the body that is inert which falls. I am untouched by the inertia of the body just as the space is not touched by the mud of the pot.” One who realises the Self is hence fearless.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp