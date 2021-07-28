STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Refresh your mind with Tratak meditation

Meditation helps us attain inner peace and stay calm in stressful times. It also makes us more aware about our body, selves and the problems we face on a daily basis.

This technique relies on concentration which ultimately takes you into a meditative state.

HYDERABAD:  Meditation helps us attain inner peace and stay calm in stressful times. It also makes us more aware about our body, selves and the problems we face on a daily basis. But have you given Tratak meditation a shot? All you need to do is sit in front of a candle and meditate. This technique is known to rid your body of all the negative energy you accumulate during the day. 

We speak to experts, who give us insights into what Tratak meditation is and how it helps to maintain physical and mental strength. Meenal Maliramani, a yoga teacher and founder of Energizer Yoga, talks about how it can help one get rid of inner disturbances. “You place a candle in front of you and the flame is at your eye level. Gaze at the flame for as long as you can and try not to blink. Tratak is a cleansing exercise, it cleanses your mind and avoids distraction, it helps you to remain focused. It is a kind of cleansing process which has not turned into meditation,” she says. 

This technique relies on concentration which ultimately takes you into a meditative state. “It helps improve eyesight too. It also gives you a sense of clarity in life and reduces the tendency to overthink. Practise this for 21 days, take a break for five days and restart for 21 days. Look at the flame, close your eyes and repeat this thrice until the image is formed in your eyes when you close it. Do this at night before you go to sleep. It also helps reduce eyestrain,” says Meenal. 

According to Ishrath, a yoga trainer, Tratak meditation is the most powerful technique to fulfill the desire of Sadhak (aspiration). Vidhya Sagar, another fitness and meditation trainer, also speaks about how meditation helps us physically and mentally. “It helps cure spine problems and improves our respiratory system. It refreshes the mind and helps us relax. Joint pains are also addressed as we sit with our legs folded. It helps restore sleep cycles too,” says Vidhya. 

How to do it
Place a candle in front of you with the flame at your eye level. Gaze at the flame for as long as you can and try not to blink. Tratak is a cleansing exercise, it cleanses your mind and avoids distraction, it helps you to remain focused 

Benefits

  • Peaceful inner self
  • Increases stamina
  • Better concentration 
  • Improves eyesight
