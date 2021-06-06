STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make every day a celebration

The next time we feel helpless and alone, let us remember that God’s arms are around us

Image used for representational purpose only

We are living through a time in which the world seems to be on fire. People awake each morning not knowing what to expect from the day ahead. Will it bring good fortune or will it bring pain? This uncertainty can bring about feelings of fear and instability. How is one to deal with daily life when one is filled with uncertainty? 

The only solution is one that has been brought out by mystics and saints who view life from a higher angle of vision. They recommend that we live each moment with full trust in the Lord. This takes a brave and courageous heart, but once we become accustomed to living this way, we wonder how we could cope with life in any other manner. 

Trust in the Lord requires a conviction that there is an unseen power who created this world and who created us. Trust in the Lord means having knowledge that our soul has been created by God, and its journey is under God’s will. It requires having conviction that God has sent us into the world for a purpose and our destiny is to fulfil that purpose. This means that we cannot leave this earth before our destined time comes. It means that certain events that happen to us are also preordained by God, and that what happens is already laid out for us. It also means that we have been given some free will in which we can make some choices. 

If we take these factors into consideration, we would realise that some of what happens to us each day is God’s will. It means that we also have free will to choose, and we can make choices that are going to be beneficial to us and those around us.If we know that our life is in God’s hands, is there anything to fear? Let us look at this question. We know from experience that we all face good times and times of tribulation. God ultimately wants each of us to return to His lap. Our journey in this human existence is a process of evolution of the soul. Sooner or later the soul is destined to return to God. The end goal that God has for us is that we attain this freedom. 

We often think we are alone in the world and that we have to face the challenges of life alone, but we do not realise how God’s help is always available to us. We find that just at the right moment, we get a helping hand when we think all is lost.The beauty of God’s unseen hand is that sometimes we actively pray for help and receive it, but there are many times when we do not even ask for help, and help comes anyway. These times are reminders to us that we are not alone. We realise that God has been with us all along watching us and guiding us. Just like a parent who is always on guard to protect the sleeping child, so does the Lord watch over all of us. Unasked for, help from God comes to us. 

One way that we can be sure of God’s presence is to sit in meditation to find Him within. Human beings of this scientific age are not content to go on the findings of others. Our modern science has taught us that we should see for ourselves. Thus, we are only truly satisfied when we have a direct experience of God’s presence. That is possible by going within through meditation. 

The meditation technique is simple. We merely sit in a relaxed position in which we can stay for the longest possible time. We close our eyes and concentrate our attention at the point between and behind the two eyebrows, known as the third eye or single eye. By concentrating at this point, and keeping the mind stilled from distracting thoughts, vistas of light will open up before us. Our soul will rise into the Light for a visit to the lands beyond. On the current of Light and Sound that meets our soul at the third eye, we can travel to the mystic regions. Once we reunite with God, we are ever in tune with the inner Light and Sound of God. We have true trust in the Lord because we see God’s hand in everything. 

The energy emanating from God is a principle that manifests as Light and Sound. The Light is greater than any light one experiences on earth. The Sound is a divine melody that reverberates without instruments or vocal chords. It is a vibratory Sound that emits various Sounds in each region. The more consciousness there is, the more ethereal the Sound. The more matter, the less ethereal the Sound. 

As we walk through the byways of life sometimes feeling discouraged that we are alone, we should recall how God is always with us. God’s arms are always surrounding us, helping us with the high notes and low notes of life. We should be grateful to the Lord for that unseen presence protecting and guiding us. In this regard, let us make everyday a celebration. The next time we feel helpless and alone, let us remember that God’s arms are around us. Let us offer thanks for that myriad ways in which God’s love surrounds us, loves us, and protects us.

