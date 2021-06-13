The power of faith

Atul Sehgal By

Faith is the most important element of human life. Why? Simply because the human being is innately and inherently of limited physical prowess, intellect and understanding. He lives with hopes and aspirations because despair amidst adversity will destroy his happiness and retard his productive action. He is constantly in a desire fulfilment mode. For realising his desires, he works, struggles, perseveres. But all he can do is work with his limitations within the present limited time slot and keep his hopes alive based on faith—faith in a higher power or law that regulates the entire universe in a just manner, seamlessly. This faith forms the foundation of hope.

Faith constantly assures him that his sincere efforts will not go unrewarded; that after the toil of today, sweet fruit of labour awaits him tomorrow; that the turmoil and trauma of the present will surely calm down to give way to stability and succour in the none too distant future. Bad days are always numbered and there is that silver lining to every dark cloud. Hope is the engine of human progress and faith is the fuel that runs the engine.

The human being of limited understanding and intellectual capability will always be likely missing a thing or two among the vital strands of knowledge that determine right action. Remember, since all humans are innately limited by knowledge and intelligence, they need a knowledge base of their divine creator by their side to take guidance from and perform right actions that will ensure progress in line with their desires. This too is an understanding based on faith. Since the divine creator is an invisible, abstract or esoteric entity, many humans will tend to discount and dismiss his existence. But faith built on logic convinces even the skeptics of the existence of the divine creator and his overwhelming power.

Faith built upon time-tested tradition generates hope but faith built on logic magnifies it manifold. It gives the human being a potent weapon to make way out of obscurantism, confusion and adversity. Blind faith based on tradition and herd behaviour has its own utility, because traditional actions—customs and mores—are experiential in nature. All in all, faith remains the most important element of human action. Faith creates the psychic energy that drives human action.

Faith emanates from the deeper layers of our mind—from its subconscious portion and provides both direction and dynamism to the human individual. It is the seed of motivation that often generates a never-say-die attitude in the individual pursuing his goals. It can move mountains; it can sometimes make the impossible and unimaginable happen right in front of our eyes. Why so? Because, it is the feeling that is drawn from the divine. Because, it is an emotion that connects the human individual to the inexhaustible, infinite reservoir of knowledge and power which is his creator.

Today’s situation in the world is a classic case of obscurantism and confusion in the midst of adversity and the professedly scientific and political harangue at play. We observe a devastating pandemic afflicting the health and economic status of populations and a constant cloud of confusion surrounding the origin of the pandemic causing pathogen. There are different theories floating around about the expedient means to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. Even a set of conspiracy theories is gaining ground about the origin of the pathogen, with deep shadows being cast on the propriety of the current ways of tackling it.

Among all the above theories and theorists about the pandemic being observed today, logic-based human faith in the return of better days, healthier days and happier days holds firm ground. And that faith rests on the infallible, seamless justice of the all powerful divine creator. He will take care of the health and happiness of his children, his subjects. He will punish the evil mongers and reward the humane. He will dispense justice to one and all at the appropriate time.

Faith is the key. It will inexorably extricate humanity out of the present morass. It has to—because the creator wants his world and his subjects to live in good health and happiness, to overcome challenges, to progress and evolve. Faith is the very instrument in all human actions that impinge on human health, happiness, progress, evolution and liberation.

Atul Sehgal is the author of Guide to Inner Wellness (Rupa Publications, 2021).

atul4956@gmail.com