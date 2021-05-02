A guide to spirituality for millennials

Grand Master Akshar By

We are social by nature and keeping that in mind, our relationships with others are one of the most important factors that shape our life experiences. Therefore, we must invest in creating beautiful and loving associations with people around us. There are various kinds of equations that we as humans form in this lifetime.

This includes friends, family members, relatives, colleagues, peers, acquaintances, spouses and partners. And when we build strong bonds through healthy communication, and by setting clear boundaries, they can last forever. By embodying characteristics such as mutual respect and supporting one another, we can never truly be alone.

The safety and security of these relationships will help us tide over both the good times and the bad times. This holds especially true when we are in company that we can relate to and enjoy. Rather than waiting for the bad times, it is advisable to secure your relationship with others through positive shared life experiences that can aid in mutual growth and development.

Build Strong Friendships

No matter how strong or weak a person is when emotions come to the surface, most of us are not in a position to handle them. Strong emotions tend to knock us off balance causing us to react in an impulsive and hasty way.

So when we are able to cultivate powerful support systems for ourselves through friendships or through a network of family members, we are in a better position to deal with unexpected events. A fine example of this is Arjuna and his friendship with Lord Krishna as depicted in Mahabharata.

When Arjuna landed in trouble, it was only because of his saviour and dear friend Lord Krishna that he was able to overcome obstacles in a courageous and noble manner. When it comes to close friends there should be no disparity whether in terms of social status, wealth, jobs or any other factors.

When the relationship is one of solidarity, then it is one which is based on a stable foundation of loving respect, kindness and generosity. There are many yoga techniques such as meditation, pranayama, postures, mudras and more that can help you regulate your emotions bringing about equilibrium within oneself.

Self-talk for Positivity

Self-talk is an incredibly powerful tool that can help generate positivity and also build confidence in oneself. When you learn how to address yourself in a positive and encouraging way, you can extend this same attitude towards others as well, especially if you are in a relationship with somebody.

Aatma Manthan is the process of self-talk when you start talking to yourself not as a critic but as a listener, and an observer. This will change how you respond positively rather than reacting to situations. Rather than being affected adversely by situations, you will develop a better understanding of it and hence be able to take solution-oriented steps to solving the problem.

For example, if you get into any sort of troubling circumstances at your workplace, take a pause and a step back to reflect on the situation. Many people find it hard to accept that they were at fault and generally tend to point fingers outside of themselves. When you gain this sort of clarity you will be able to respond to the situation in a favourable manner.

Seek Knowledge

The millennial generation should also engage the use of their logical side of the brain in matters of spirituality. Because unless they are convinced about the concept in and around spirituality it is not possible to become a true practitioner of it.

Especially in this time of information explosion, knowledge about any subject is easily available and within reach for all. Therefore, the millennial generation needs to remain in touch with this knowledge through consistent research and study of these matters.

They should engage and question concepts such as the existence of the universe; the concept of linear time, time dilation, neuroplasticity and its impact on mankind. Learning about these concepts will only strengthen our own conviction and ability to practice spirituality in a more effective way.

Rather than ponder over these concepts in a vague manner it will be more beneficial to gain understanding about these subjects. When one undertakes the study of these concepts then it is not just emotion involved in the practice of spirituality but logic as well. This makes millennials more dynamic with their thought processes, behaviour, and actions.

Make Room for Healthy Space

Every relationship requires space, which helps deepen the bond between people. Respecting boundaries and maintaining a healthy distance in conflict will resolve the situation in a more amicable way. This strengthens the trust that is shared in the relationship and grows the love by leaps and bounds.

How Meditation Helps

When in a relationship, one must learn to manage their emotions using various methods that are recommended by yoga and spirituality. Practicing pranayama and meditation helps regulate one’s emotions making one capable of dealing with situations in a more emotionally mature way.

Full Moon Meditation Also known as Chandra Dhyan, this is done during the periods of full moon occurrences. The moon, which is responsible for controlling or influencing our emotions, can cause positive changes to the way that we think, feel, and react to situations.

By practicing this meditation, you will be able to enjoy a more relaxed state of being and also imbibe the qualities of the moon in your life. Through this you will be able to demonstrate a sense of stillness in everything that you do.

It is not necessary that we always adopt an aggressive stance or take an aggressive path towards resolving issues. Millennials, who seem particularly connected to nature, will be able to enjoy the full moon meditation.