STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Spiritual healers ,tarot card readers calm minds amid COVID-19

As fear of infection and uncertainty about the future looms, many people are seeking out spiritual healing and tarot card readers.

Published: 09th May 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Tarot cards

Representational image

Up until recently, for a large majority of people, COVID-19 was something that happened to others. But in the past month, disease and death have hit closer to home, taking a toll on people’s mental health. To calm their turbulent minds, many people are seeking out spiritual healing and approaching tarot card readers.

Celebrity numerologist and tarot card reader Sheelaa M Bajaj says more people are approaching her than before. "From the first lockdown, we have been getting many calls from people who are living under the fear of infection and uncertainty about the future. The calls have gone up so much that the strength of our staff has gone up from three to 26 now," says Bajaj, who recently shifted base from Bengaluru to Dubai.

She says that it is only normal for people to have negative feelings during this time. "In a situation like this, one is bound to feel anxious. But there is always a spiritual way like meditation, reiki healing etc that people can follow, to deal with the situation," says Bajaj.

Tarot reader Revathy Krishnakumar agrees. She says people are currently living in such fear energy that they are bound to be surrounded by negativity. "Lifestyle has changed a lot with work from home coming into the picture. People have lost their metime, and as a result, stress levels have gone up," says Krishnakumar, who has been practising tarot reading since 2013.

Her advice to people is 'to create their own happiness' at home by making it a positive place by lighting lamps, doing meditation, and playing calming music. Mindful living and happiness coach Avril Quadros says that one can deal with these fears if one finds their triggers.

"People are not used to living out of their comfort zone and this is a situation that they are not used to, which leads to depression and anxiety. The best way to deal with it is to shift your focus to happiness rather than the negative things in your life, because the things you focus on expand," says Quadros, a singer-turned-Kundalini-yoga practitioner.

She says that a mindset of gratitude could make a world of difference and start you on your journey to be more mentally healthy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheelaa M Bajaj Revathy Krishnakumar Avril Quadros Tarot cards Spiritual healing
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp