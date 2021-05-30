STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

The realised being  

In the same way, the extremely active mind running into the world of objects gets completely arrested in the presence of the Brahman.

Published: 30th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

spirituality

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

When differences cease, it is a sign of the dawn of wisdom. Sri Adi Sankaracharya in the Vivekachoodamani lists out the qualities of a Jivan Muktah or a human who is free while living. He says such a person knows no difference between his individual self, the supreme Brahman, and between Brahman and the whole creation.

This realisation dawns on him through the eyes of intuitive perception. He is a Jivan Muktah who remains balanced when he is worshipped by the good with flowers, devoted genuflection, or when tortured by evil persons. 

For such a liberated person who has given up all attachments with the objects of the world and the objects of the senses may even flow like a river or remain like a body of water. He is completely absorbed in existence and is hence unmoved and not disturbed by them.

For the one who has realised this Brahman, there is no excited movement of life energy in the world of objects in the wheel of time. If it is there, then it just means that his mind is still focussed outside and has not experienced the presence of the Brahman.

If someone may argue that it is because of the past impressions in the mind that the person still continues to be attached to the objects of the world, then the answer is no. For the one who has realised the supreme truth within, even the impressions of past thoughts, feelings and desires get weakened. 

The Acharya gives a shocking example to prove his point. A person may be having an extremely lusty mind, but his thoughts and desires do not work in that direction in the presence of his mother. In the same way, the extremely active mind running into the world of objects gets completely arrested in the presence of the Brahman.

(The writer can be contacted at sharanya.chaitanya@chinmayamission.com. She is Sevika, Chinmaya Mission, Coimbatore and )

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Adi Sankaracharya
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp