True leaders have a servant’s heart  

Sri Krishna was highly respected and even worshipped, by people of his time. During Yudhishthira’s Rajasuya yagya at Indraprastha, Bhishma was asked who among the assembled kings should be given the first offering as a mark of respect. Bhishma said, ‘Among all these kings assembled here, Krishna is the one who blazes with his energy, strength and valour, like the sun shines among the stars. This place is lit up and gladdened by Krishna, like a sunless place with the sun and a windless place with the wind.’ When grandfather Bhishma said this, the Pandavas worshipped Sri Krishna first, ahead of the gathered kings from the entire Aryavarta.

Despite receiving such honours, Sri Krishna really believed that a leader should work like a servant to those around him. This was demonstrated when both Arjuna and Duryodhana went to Sri Krishna to ask for his help in the war of Kurukshetra. Arjuna chose Sri Krishna though he had declared that he would not fight. Duryodhana was happy to receive Sri Krishna’s army.

Later, Sri Krishna asked Arjuna why he had chosen him and not his army. Arjuna revealed that he had always wanted to be as famous as Krishna for his heroic deeds. For this, he wanted Krishna to be his charioteer in the war. The role of a charioteer was very crucial to a warrior’s performance in those days. A really skillful charioteer, who could guide the horses amidst the chaos of war, was an invaluable asset. Arjuna considered Sri Krishna to be the best charioteer of all.

Despite knowing Arjuna’s desire to become as famous as him, Sri Krishna readily agreed to become his charioteer. He not only guided the horses but also gave the knowledge of Bhagavad Gita when Arjuna became confused and despondent at the start of the battle. Thus, Sri Krishna helped Arjuna realise his dream. A similar thing was practiced by Jesus Christ. He sought to serve mankind. He told his followers, ‘Whoever wants to be a leader among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first among you must become your slave. For, even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others.’

This teaches us a very important lesson. A true leader never worries that somebody from his team will overshadow him. Rather, they work whole-heartedly to bring others up to their level of excellence. A leader is not just one who gives commands to others but one who simultaneously leads and serves. A true leader works like a servant, helping others and creating the right conditions for their success. Such a service mentality is the mark of a true leader.