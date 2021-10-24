True love flows only from God

Mata Amritanandamayi By

We are able to function only because of the blessings of the Lord, who is most compassionate. Some will say there is no God. This is like saying “I have no tongue” with the tongue! Can someone without a tongue say “I do not have a tongue?” Similarly, in saying there is no God, we are acknowledging the existence of God. The reason is, if we are to say that an object does not exist, we must have prior knowledge of that object.

Darling children, we have come from God. The dim awareness of this is within us. That awareness must become fully realised. God is within you. The flower, fruit, branches and leaves are all latent in the seed. However, if it proclaims, “Everything is in me. I will bow down to none,” will its true nature become manifest? No. Only when it goes under the soil will the tree that exists in latent form in the seed start emerging. Similarly, only when the attitude “O Lord, I am your servant” dawns will our innate divinity—or our true nature—become manifest.

Darling children, do not waste your God—given time. Seek refuge in the Universal Mother. Children, only the Divine Mother loves us selflessly. We are mistaken if we think that there are many people in this world who love us selflessly. Those types of love are all selfish. To illustrate this, Amma will tell you a story.

Once, a father and daughter set out on a journey. During the day, they saw many sights in town. In the evening, they went to a hotel to rest.

As soon as the hotel proprietor saw them, he welcomed them with great cordiality and respect. Two or three attendants appeared and escorted the father and daughter to their room. The room was beautifully decorated. Within moments, waiters came with platters of food. They happily took the father’s and daughter’s clothes to the laundry. They washed the clothes thoroughly and ironed them well before returning them. The attendants also gave them hot water for their baths. In these ways, the staff attended to every one of their needs. At night, the resident singers of the hotel serenaded them and other musicians regaled them with instrumental music.

The next morning, when the father and daughter were getting ready to leave, the daughter said, “Daddy, how loving these people are!” Before he could respond, an attendant appeared and presented them with the hotel bill. The father told his daughter, “This is the consolidated bill for the love and service rendered yesterday. They have itemised the cost of the services.”

Their love was based on selfish interests. Darling children, the love of most people is like this. Even the show of love between people is based on selfish motives. We can get true love only from God. God is of the nature of love. Understand this, children. Understand the Lord. Utilise the true wealth in us in the right way. Children, don’t forget this!

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian