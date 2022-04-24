Décor Decorum

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava By

From time immemorial, art has been a medium of expression, communication, messaging, creative thinking and culture building. You will find innumerable examples across all civilisations and in all ages where sculptures and paintings have adorned religious places, royal palaces and historical monuments. However, what many people do not comprehend is that art and décor are not just a message for future civilisation but also a message to the universe. The Universe and the human subconscious only understand the language of symbols and even though the conscious mind may relate to these as décor for the rich and famous, it has a much deeper effect on the psyche of those who adorn it in their homes and those who visit to see it.

Vastu is a science of directions. Each direction has different energies and hence what you place in these directions affects one or other dimension of your life. This article combines the sublime messages of the décor and the significance of directions to help the readers place the right décor in the right direction

such that it becomes “décor with a purpose” rather than just a set of eye-pleasing artefacts placed randomly in your home and office.

As already stated above, since art is a message to the universe and to the subconscious mind, it is important to understand what art forms should be avoided in homes and workplaces such that it does not send the wrong message and spoil our psyche and behaviour.

Though abstract art is in trend these days, it should preferably be avoided if it is made with random strokes and colours. Most abstract art confuses the mind and creates doubts. Since some of the best art pieces are from this genre, a blanket no would not be practical. Generally, surrealism, minimalism, futurism, expressionism and outsider art are some of the genres which are best avoided in homes and workplaces. You can opt for genres like symbolism, cubism, constructivism, and collage if they express some meaning. The trick is to observe what meaning the art form communicates to you rather than asking the artist or the gallery. When you are making a decision to buy an art form, ponder for a few minutes on these questions, “What does this painting or figurine communicate? What would be the mood of the artist when he made this art? Does it spread positivity?” If the answers to these questions make you comfortable, then go ahead and select it for your home.

Unfortunately, most people buy art to flaunt their riches. Hence, they go for the fame of the artist rather than what the art form does to their subconscious. Asking the above questions to yourself, most likely, you will make a wise decision and keep the reputation of the artist out of the buying decision. In fact, these questions should be asked internally whenever you want to buy any art for your home or office, not just abstract art.

The other forms of art are representational art forms. In these, there is nothing abstract; however, dark emotions and situations can be depicted. For example, human faces and bodies with deformities, negative emotions like solitude, depression, loneliness, and addiction. Such paintings and sculptures should be strictly avoided at homes and offices. You will find very attractive paintings representing a lone lady waiting for her lover, a lone cart rider at night, a lady or a child crying, angels fighting, etc. Never consider them for your home or office.

Any sculpture or paintings showing deformity, fights between humans or animals are to be strictly avoided as per Vastu.Many people like nudity as an art form. Vastu suggests that nudity should be avoided in offices and even at homes. However, if you are comfortable, you place it between the North and Northwest of your home. Paintings showing Gods and Goddesses should definitely be avoided in both homes and offices.

Most people like placing God figurines at different places in their homes. Our minds are conditioned from childhood to consider these with reverence. However, when they are placed in the living rooms, bedrooms, and dining areas, their sanctity is difficult to maintain and hence your mind is disturbed at a subtle level causing a deep negative effect on your mental peace.

So what should be placed as decors in homes and workplaces? Any art form which depicts love, peace, celebration, harmony, camaraderie, positivity and care is best suited for both homes and offices. Paintings showing motherly love, creative activity, dance, coronation and productivity should be preferred over those showing conquest, war, fight and death.

Southwest is the direction of love and relationship, so paintings of flowers, love and care are best placed here. Similarly, the sub-direction between Northeast and East is the direction of fun and entertainment, so paintings and sculptors depicting celebration, dance, and nature are best suited for this direction. North is the direction of opportunities, so paintings showing growth are best placed here. In the same way, paintings showing recognition can be placed in the South as it is the direction of fame.

The author is a well-known Vastu and geopathic stress corrections consultant, and astrologer