Prudence is the seed of success 

We have frequently heard and read the adage, ‘hard work is the key to success’. As children in school, we were taught about the importance of hard work in life. But as we grew older, grappling with the problems of life, did we continue to hold on to this view about hard work? As life became more complex and challenges more numerous, we started hearing and talking about smart work rather than hard work as the key to success. We talked about strategic planning, focused efforts and wise execution as the determinants of success in our endeavours.

In life, our direction is as important as our goal. We have to identify or determine realistic goals. Then we need to make practical and workable blueprints to reach those goals. We require the identification of risks and devise the best risk mitigation plan. Thereafter, we need to put in systematic efforts to achieve our tangible targets. Luminaries of the scientific world such as Thomas Edison and stalwarts of politics such as Lee Kuan Yew exemplify this approach.

In this journey called life, success is the result of perseverance, which means persistent, well-directed efforts. The latter includes prudent planning and wise execution. We need to be alert and vigilant of pitfalls. We have to keep a cushion for the uncertainties and imponderables. We need to beware of detractors and competitors against which we must strategise. We should readjust and correct our course when required. All these things are collectively called ‘smart work’.

Prudence is the watchword for success in life. This means that hard work and wisdom both are essential ingredients of success. This is also eloquently conveyed by our scriptures. Dharma, whose 10 abiding principles define the ideal way to live and achieve happiness, success and liberation, includes in its tenets a term called dhi, which means the application of the intellect or prudence in thought and action (vivek in Sanskrit). Without such prudence, our efforts generally go in vain. Hard work without proper goals and direction is fruitless and inconsequential. Success, whether you work for a good cause or evil, depends on such prudent efforts.

World history is witness to several instances of the evil human forces succeeding in their vile agendas and prevailing over the virtuous forces. The evil forces succeed because of strategic and smart efforts.

The virtuous and humanistic forces, even with better resources, have often faced defeat because of poor preparedness and planning. Examples can be drawn straight from the history of the subcontinent, which faced multiple foreign invasions and political subjugation for nearly 900 years.

When evil forces triumph against the virtuous, we often fail to analyse the reasons for the latter’s defeat.

We are often so obsessed with self-righteousness or hard biases that we are unable to apply our innate sense of objectivity in uncovering the truth of situations. And we make history repeat itself. We are privy to frequent wars between countries and communities.

Justifications for waging war have varied from untenable to glib to valid. For the sake of peaceful survival though, all communities and countries have to be on alert and be strategically prepared for fighting the enemy on the battlefield. Victory will be with the party that is planned, pragmatic and prudent. Pragmatism and prudence stick out as the watchwords in successful existence.

These are verily the greatest virtues of human living, which overshadow other virtues. The basic determinants of pragmatism and prudence are objectivity and rationality. Therefore, we must observe objectivity and rationality in our working approach.

Our efforts should be ideal for the right causes that will promote the welfare of all those who are represented by us, but success invariably will come to those who think, plan and execute well, irrespective of the cause they espouse. Let us, therefore, not be impulsive or imprudent in our actions at the individual or institutional level, but be careful, discreet and objective always. The eternal principles of human dharma also convey this in unequivocal terms.

Proper use of the intellect, combined with the right knowledge and right intentions, will always bring the best results that will be beneficial for all. Smart working will, indeed, bring unqualified success. But, as humans, we are expected to combine smartness with noble intentions in the interest of universal peace and harmony.

