Saraswati is the Goddess of learning, knowledge, speech, art and music. She is worshipped in three different forms—as speech, as a river, and as a goddess. Saraswati is shown as fair-complexioned, with four arms. She is seated on a swan or a white lotus and holds a veena (stringed musical instrument). In her other hands, she holds a mala (prayer beads), a book symbolising the Vedas, and a water-filled kamandala (a small vessel with a handle). She is dressed in white and blue garments, befitting her status as a river. Unlike Durga, she does not carry any arms.

Saraswati is also known as Vidyadatri (Goddess who provides knowledge), Veenavadini (Goddess who plays the veena), Pustakadharini (Goddess who carries a book), Hamsavahini (Goddess who sits on swan) and Vagdevi (Goddess of speech). In Mahabharata, Saraswati is called the mother of Vedas.

Saraswati is the only Goddess of the tridevi (the other two goddesses are Lakshmi and Parvati) who is mentioned in the Vedas. It is remarkable that she has been able to retain her importance even though most Vedic gods and goddesses declined later. As a mighty and benevolent river, Saraswati had a unique place in the Vedic civilisation—the same place that the Ganga holds for modern-day Hindus.Kingdoms, ashrams and pilgrimage sites came up all along her banks. The Aryan tribes mentioned in the Rigveda like the Purus, the Bharatas, the Nahushas, the Turvasas and the Yadus had their settlements on the banks of Saraswati. In the Vedas, she is praised as the bringer of nourishment, fertility, wealth, vitality, children and immortality. She is mentioned as the origin of all pleasant songs and pious thoughts.

In the Puranas, there is a story about how Saraswati became a river. There was a terrible battle between the Bhargavas, a group of Brahmanas, and Hehayas, a group of Kshatriyas. Out of this was created an all-consuming fire called Vadavagni. At the request of the devas, Saraswati took the form of a river and carried Vadavagni to the ocean to save the world. Some studies have indicated that the river Saraswati later dried up due to movement in the earth’s tectonic plates. Despite numerous attempts in modern times, her past location remains uncertain.

Saraswati Puja is held during the festival of Basant Panchami, in late January or February, which marks the start of preparations for spring. On this occasion, young children are encouraged to write their first words. Many families study or create music together. Many schools organise Saraswati Puja for their students. Saraswati is the only one from the tridevi who is worshipped more than her husband, Brahma. Being the goddess of learning, Saraswati is frequently remembered by students on exam eve.

