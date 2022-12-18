Overcoming motivational lapses to achieve desired goals

Gaurav Bhagat By

A constant change is always better than a sudden revolution because it makes one closer to goals rather convincingly and carries forward a pervasive impact. Continuous efforts with sheer commitment towards the purpose, however, are only possible if the person is unquestionably motivated and determined to win over all the challenges, pains and hardships. Verily, perseverance is the blood of champions that remains warm and circulating with the presence of motivation.

Over 90 per cent of people fail to achieve desired changes in their lives because they lose the required momentum due to a lack of motivation and willpower. Though motivation is the fundamental ingredient of success in everyone’s life, being the influencer of change, leaders in their respective fields should be more motivated than the rest of the people to cause a positive, powerful and long-lasting impact on people as well as time. People like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Nick Vijucic, Deepa Malik and Stephen King are those personalities of present times whose failures or disabilities couldn’t stop them from achieving their goals.

Dreams and doubts, courage and fear, and actions and halts are antitheses to each other. So, if one is planning to pursue a remarkable change in life, he or she must be aware of all those tangible and intangible sources of motivation that will be helpful to keep one intact with her/his North Star. Undoubtedly, motivation is not a magical potion that can be stored or preserved in a cache,it is a sense of awakening that helps realise one’s potential while taking on responsibilities towards passion or purpose.

To mitigate risks and ensure success, self-belief is the prerequisite apart from a clear, well-planned, and focused approach. An inner consciousness that may assist in the right selection of goals and strategies comes only after attaining integrity of desire and purpose. Both overestimation and underestimation of self infer one’s inadequate understanding of oneself that either insist a person for unrealistic goals or triggers insecurity in accepting new tasks and initiatives.

In such a scenario, the person can neither set the right goals nor can he understand and define these goals. That’s why the real motivation is one that comes from the inside. Others usually inspire us to take big or unique initiatives, but it is our inner confidence that makes targets achievable and plans viable. Moreover, familiarity with the self could be the best guiding force while executing and monitoring a well-thought-out plan and taking corrective action wherever required.

Planning when partnered with complementary strategies provides synergy to the entire process. The guidance of a coach or mentor can be effective in manifesting the present and anticipating the future. Knowledge and insights they had assimilated while working on or leading similar projects can be instrumental in averting untoward situations and taking the appropriate corrective measures. Hereby, every short-term success opens new windows of opportunities to meet the ultimate target.

Finally, one of the foremost strategies for creating a long-term impact from the change that has been perceived and persuaded is measuring the outcome of each stage immediately after its completion and stepping into the next phase. It will eventually help in analysing the impact of the change after accomplishing the ultimate goal. This systematic approach may be a bit time-consuming, but it will gradually garner success and motivate the change-maker to strive for greater goals.

The writer is a business coach, entrepreneur and the founder of Gaurav Bhagat Academy

