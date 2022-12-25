Cooking up prosperity: Check out 11 Vastu principles that can be adapted for modern kitchens, homes for overall growth  

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava By

The kitchen has a vital significance in any home and, therefore, is given importance in Vastu Shastra. The food cooked here nourishes the whole family, so the nourishing and transforming energies of the appropriate Vastu directions must be transferred to the residents and help them in their overall growth.

In Vastu, each direction affects different aspects of our life. For example, the energies of the northeast provide us clarity of mind and those of the southeast, nourishment and upliftment. You can stand at the centre of your house with a compass and identify each of the eight directions. Here are 11 secrets from the science of Vastu to benefit you in all aspects of your life.

Location of the kitchen

The energy of the southeast is most suited for nourishment and upliftment. Southeast is also the direction of cash flow and hence best suited for the kitchen. The second-most preferred direction for the kitchen is northwest of the house. It is not always possible that all houses are designed with kitchens in the southeast or northwest. In that case, just make sure it is not in the northeast, north, southwest and centre of the house.

Facing of the stove

The next important aspect is the facing of the cook when preparing food. If the cook is aligned with the auspicious energies of the space, the food prepared will be nourishing and fulfilling. The person should face east while cooking.

Location of water

A functional kitchen is never without a place to store potable water and a sink to do the dishes. You will find water purifiers installed in the kitchen. Water storage introduces the water element in the kitchen while the element of the stove is fire. Since water and fire are two opposite elemental energies, one should never have them adjacent to the other.

Similarly, the sink and stove should not be adjoining each other. If such is the case in your kitchen, place a small indoor plant between the two to separate the energies.

Refrigerator location

The primary function of a fridge is storage, so the fridge and stove shouldn't be put together. If the fridge is placed in the southeast, it makes cash flow sluggish. If such is the case, it is best to either have

a green-coloured or red-coloured fridge or use a green stand below the fridge to balance the contradicting elements.

The colour of the countertop

It is best to have a green countertop when the kitchen stove is in the southeast of the house and a yellow kitchen counter when it is in the northwest. These are supporting energies, which help in realising the full benefits of the kitchen fire for your overall growth. Traditionally, Baroda-green stone and yellow Jaisalmer stones are best suited for kitchen counters; however, if you want a more luxurious feel, you can use quartz stone or marble of the suggested colours instead.

Some research studies have shown that granite countertops, if not sealed properly and not maintained annually, can emit radon which is harmful to the inhabitants. Though granite remains the preferred choice for kitchen counters, it is best to perform regular maintenance and sealing to avoid any health risks.

Best colours for the kitchen

Bright colours like pink, orange, green, yellow and red are best suited for kitchen walls and cabinets. Avoid the use of black and dull colours. Though black granite is most preferred in countertops, Vastu suggests avoiding black in the kitchen.

Above the kitchen and below it

In individual houses, there can be multiple floors and generally, the kitchen is on one floor if a single-family is residing in the house. In such a case it is important to ensure that there is no toilet or washroom above or below the kitchen. Puja rooms and bedrooms above or below the kitchen are also not preferred as per Vastu Shastra.

The author is a well-known Vastu and geopathic stress corrections consultant, and astrologer

