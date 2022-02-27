Mata Amritanandamayi By

Children, people face two kinds of poverty: first, the poverty caused by a lack of money, depriving one of even necessities like food, clothing and shelter; second, poverty caused by the depletion of love and compassion in society. Of these, the second kind of poverty deserves more attention because it is the basis of the first kind of poverty. If we have mutual love and compassion, we will be able to ease the troubles of those suffering from financial poverty. However, people today are retreating within themselves, whether in villages or towns. The culture of sharing is disappearing even among spouses. Society can maintain its balance only if we focus more on giving than taking. But today, most only want to take.

There was a man who only wanted to take from others. He never shared anything with anyone. He dedicated his life to amassing more and more wealth. One day, while walking somewhere, he tripped and fell into a deep pit by the roadside. He tried hard to get out but failed. Helplessly, he started shouting “Help... help...”. After some time, a passer-by heard his shouts and came to the pit. He held his hand out to the man and said, “Give me your hand!” But the man in the pit did not. Even after the passer-by repeatedly asked, “give me your hand,” the man refused to raise his hand. Finally, the passer-by stretched out his hand again and said, “Take hold of my hand!” As soon as he heard this, the man in the pit reached out to grab the passer-by’s hand and was thus rescued.

Many of us are like the man who fell into the pit. We know only how to take from others. Such selfishness can only lead to the decline of society. We must cultivate a mind that yearns to give rather than take. Our survival hinges on mutual dependence. Our lives should not be for ourselves alone. We are here in this world for a short time only. Just like the butterfly, which gives joy and cheerfulness to others in its short lifespan of a few days, every second of our life should benefit others. We must share our wealth and joy with others. Through mutual dependence, love and sharing we must become one.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian