STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Cultivate a Mind that Yearns to Give rather than Take

Just like the butterfly, which gives joy and cheerfulness to others in its short lifespan of a few days, every second of our life should benefit others. We must share our wealth and joy with others. 

Published: 27th February 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Good, positive and optimistic thoughts, and progressive ideas—all drive the mind at both conscious and subconscious levels.

Image for representation

Children, people face two kinds of poverty: first, the poverty caused by a lack of money, depriving one of even necessities like food, clothing and shelter; second, poverty caused by the depletion of love and compassion in society. Of these, the second kind of poverty deserves more attention because it is the basis of the first kind of poverty. If we have mutual love and compassion, we will be able to ease the troubles of those suffering from financial poverty. However, people today are retreating within themselves, whether in villages or towns. The culture of sharing is disappearing even among spouses. Society can maintain its balance only if we focus more on giving than taking. But today, most only want to take.

There was a man who only wanted to take from others. He never shared anything with anyone. He dedicated his life to amassing more and more wealth. One day, while walking somewhere, he tripped and fell into a deep pit by the roadside. He tried hard to get out but failed. Helplessly, he started shouting “Help... help...”. After some time, a passer-by heard his shouts and came to the pit. He held his hand out to the man and said, “Give me your hand!” But the man in the pit did not. Even after the passer-by repeatedly asked, “give me your hand,” the man refused to raise his hand. Finally, the passer-by stretched out his hand again and said, “Take hold of my hand!” As soon as he heard this, the man in the pit reached out to grab the passer-by’s hand and was thus rescued. 

Many of us are like the man who fell into the pit. We know only how to take from others. Such selfishness can only lead to the decline of society. We must cultivate a mind that yearns to give rather than take. Our survival hinges on mutual dependence. Our lives should not be for ourselves alone. We are here in this world for a short time only. Just like the butterfly, which gives joy and cheerfulness to others in its short lifespan of a few days, every second of our life should benefit others. We must share our wealth and joy with others. Through mutual dependence, love and sharing we must become one. 

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp