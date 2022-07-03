STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Journey of the upanishads to the west  

In the whole world, there is no study so beneficial and so elevating as that of the Upanishads.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Holy books, scriptures

Image for representation

The Upanishads have been read by people from all over the world and translated into different languages. Great Western Philosophers like Arthur Schopenhauer and orientalists like Max Mueller were greatly influenced by the Upanishads. It is interesting to see how the Upanishads travelled to the west.

The eldest son of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal was Dara Shikoh, who lived from 1615 to 1659. Though he was made the crown prince, Dara Shikoh could not become the emperor as he was defeated, and later killed, by his younger brother Aurangzeb. Dara’s mother tongue was Persian, but from a young age, he was very interested in reading about the religions of the world in different languages. He assembled a team of Pandits in Varanasi for the first-ever translation of the Upanishads into a non-Indian language. The team prepared draft translations that were edited and polished by Dara. The book produced was called Sirr-i-Akbar (The Great Secret).

In 1775, Dara’s translation first came to the notice of western scholars when a copy was sent by the French resident at the court of Shuja-ud-daula, Nawab of Awadh, to Anquetil Duperron, a famous French traveller and translator. At that time, Persian was the most well-known Eastern language in Europe. Duperron translated the book from Persian into Latin. It was published under the name ‘Oupnekhat’.

When Arthur Schopenhauer read this, he was most impressed. He said, ‘The Upanishads are the production of the highest human wisdom and I consider them almost superhuman in conception. The study of the Upanishads has been a source of great inspiration and a means of comfort to my soul. From every sentence of the Upanishads deep, original and sublime thoughts arise, and the whole is pervaded by a high and holy, and earnest spirit. In the whole world, there is no study so beneficial and so elevating as that of the Upanishads. The Upanishads have been the solace of my life and will be the solace of my death.’

American poets Ralph W Emerson, Walt Whitman and Henry David Thoreau popularised Upanishads in America before they got a big boost by the visit of Swami Vivekananda. Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrodinger said that most of his ideas and theories were heavily influenced by Upanishads. Scientists Niels Bohr and Nikola Tesla and astronomer Carl Sagan were also fans of the Upanishads.

Another Nobel Prize-winner physicist, Heisenberg, who is known for his uncertainty principle, visited India and had long talks with Tagore, which convinced him that his ideas about Quantum Physics were not as crazy as they sounded! Upanishads have a universal appeal that transcends the boundaries of east and west.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upanishads Vedas scriptures
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp