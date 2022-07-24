Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Vishnu: The God of grace, creator of solar year 

Among the trinity, Vishnu has the distinction of having the most avatars. Two of the greatest epics of India, Ramayana and Mahabharata, are about avatars of Vishnu—Rama and Krishna.

Published: 24th July 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

In Rigveda, Vishnu is not a very prominent god. He is one of the Adityas—sons of Aditi, the mother of gods. He is associated with Sun and Fire, who are major gods. Vishnu is the god of grace. He welcomes the faithful worshippers of the gods to heaven. He is the creator of the solar year. Vishnu gained more prominence in the later Vedas like Yajurveda. He became known as the preserver who sleeps on the coils of the world-serpent, Shesha. The many hoods of Shesha form a protective canopy over Vishnu.

Shesha rests on Kurma—the tortoise, who is also a form of Vishnu. When Kurma moves its limbs, Shesha is roused to yawn. This is believed to cause earthquakes. The Greek ambassador Megasthenes, who resided in India between BC 311 and 302, wrote that Herakles must be the same as Vishnu and his incarnation Krishna.

At the dawn of each new Yuga (age), Vishnu awakes from his cosmic sleep in the ksheer-sagara or ocean of milk. He gives rise to Brahma, who then proceeds to create the universe. In most Hindu creation myths, Vishnu is the first among gods, who give rise to the other gods.

Vishnu is blue or black in complexion. He resides in Vaikuntha. His vehicle is Garuda—the eagle. He is four-armed. In his arms, he holds a shankha (conch shell), which is used to produce an auspicious sound at the start of a ceremony; a chakra (discus), his chief weapon, which can cut off the heads of his enemies and return back to Vishnu; a Gada (club), a symbol of knowledge and power; and a Padma (lotus), the sacred flower associated with the beginning of the universe.

Among the trinity, Vishnu has the distinction of having the most avatars. Two of the greatest epics of India, Ramayana and Mahabharata, are about avatars of Vishnu—Rama and Krishna. There are believed to have been 10 major incarnations of Vishnu. Besides Rama and Krishna, they were Matsya (the fish-man); Kurma (the tortoise-man); Varaha (the wild boar); Narasimha (the half-lion half-man); Vamana (the dwarf man); Parshurama; and Gautam Buddha. Many local deities are also linked to Vishnu.

For example, Jagannath, who has a strong following in Odisha and its surrounding areas, is also considered an avatar of Vishnu. The 10th avatar of Vishnu is believed to be Kalki who will appear at the end of Kali yuga, which is going on at present. He will be riding a white horse and, in his hand, he will hold a flaming sword. He will end the Kali yuga to begin the Krita yuga and another cycle of the four
yugas will start.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishnu Rigveda avatars god of grace
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp