Five things that keep you unhappy

On the surface, we all look happy. With rising prosperity, most people have basic facilities like food, clothing, and a roof overhead. Yet people have never been so unhappy. You are healthy, have a loving family, and also have some means of livelihood. Still, why so much discontent? Because you think with a little more money, you would have been happier.

You think happiness can be bought with money. But research after research suggests that money has little to do with happiness. The problem is something else. You are trying to find happiness outside in a world where you have no control over situations. It may not be of your liking. This outside world doesn’t have much impact on your happiness. Often you forget the office as soon as you leave the premises. But are you happy in your spare time? Often not.

You have to find your causes of unhappiness and solve them yourself. The reasons for your unhappiness are also obvious.

1. You have no sense of gratitude for what you have today. Instead of being grateful, you are full of complaints. You think, when you buy a bigger house or a new car, you will be happy. It means you have imposed conditions on your happiness. You have put your happiness on the waiting list. You can still be happy with whatever you have. But you have thought that after five years, when you purchase a home, then you will be happy. It is possible that after buying a home, you may invent some new problem. It’s an endless wait that you do on your own accord. Just search. You may have some reason to be happy right now, at this very moment. Try a little unconditionally and try to be happy now.

2. You hurt yourself by comparing yourself with others. By doing this, you are torturing yourself. We are now measuring our happiness with the success of others. A friend or a neighbour has a car, a bungalow, or their children study in such an expensive school. These comparisons make you feel small. You are unable to accept that behind this success, their destiny, talent, and hard work may have played a role. If you often compare your success with others, then it’s bound to increase your unhappiness and stress. The flower of joy can never bloom in an atmosphere of jealousy and tension.

3. You blame your failures on others or situations. Whatever be the circumstances, you cannot shy away from your responsibility and accountability. Even if the conditions are unfavourable, the onus is on you to find the way out.

4. It’s important to make every effort to improve your efficiency, but do not fall into the trap of perfection. Existence creations are original and perfect. You can try your best, but those who have made perfection their goal are always dissatisfied and unhappy. In the end, they are besieged with self-doubts and start blaming themselves. Finally, your stature falls in your own eyes. You will be afraid to take up any creative work again. The way to do this is to see whether you gave your 100 percent or not, instead of seeking perfection.

5. You should increase your interaction with people. Research after research shows that with increasing prosperity, happiness is shrinking in the same proportion. The ratio of being happy, especially among teenagers and youth, is going towards the abyss. The reason for this is excessive use of mobile and video games instead of going out and playing with friends. At the same time, it has also become clear that the more time the youth spends on mobile, the more upset and irritable he becomes. Remember here that there is a huge difference between solitude and loneliness. So get out of the virtual world and spend time in the real world of friends.

Remember that you are fortunate to be alive in this world today, at this very moment. This world has never been so rich and so friendly to life. Science and technology have reached new heights. All the comforts are available now that a few decades ago no one could have imagined. Still, if people are so unhappy, it has to be accepted that today's man has invented some wonderful techniques to stay unhappy. And that technique is to seek everything outside. The more we lose our connections from the inner core, the more we are in tension. Man’s condition today has become like a musk deer, who is seeking musk in a wild forest. The enlightened men of India had discovered this truth thousands of years ago that this musk, the source of bliss is within you.

