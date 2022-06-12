STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Good intentions can also destroy the world

Whatever you do in the world is only a reflection of who you really are.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Whatever you do in the world is only a reflection of who you really are. You may have great intentions, but fundamentally, everything that you do only spells out who you really are within yourself. Most of the pain and suffering inflicted upon humanity has been caused only with good intentions, not bad intentions. Most of the slaughter and killing has happened on this planet only with good intentions.

If you look at the world, the fight is not between the good and the bad. It is always the good people who are fighting each other. The man who is labelled as a terrorist in the world thinks he is very good. The more good he thinks he is, the more horrible he becomes for us. It is not bad people who fight each other, it is always good people with good intentions who fight. The crusaders who slaughtered millions also did it with good intentions. Even Hitler, who caused so much pain and suffering on this planet, had only good intentions. He wanted to create a super world. What a great intention!

Whatever you do in ignorance, even if it is with good intention, will cause harm to you and the world around you. Today, we are seeking happiness so vigorously that the very life of the planet is being threatened. Science and technology could have been a great boon for humanity but instead, we have driven this earth to a point where we could be heading for a global suicide. We are on the edge of it in many ways and all with good intentions.

In the last hundred years, with the aid of science and technology, much has been done on this planet. There are many comforts now that even royalty could not have dreamt of a hundred years ago. Despite all that, humanity is not happier or more peaceful than what it was a hundred years ago.

Fundamentally, every human being first needs to work on himself. The first and the foremost responsibility of any human being should be to single out his interiority and become a joyous person. When you are happy, you are a very generous human being, aren’t you? When you are unhappy, you are a dangerous person. So the first and foremost responsibility is to establish yourself as a joyous human being.

If this does not happen, with good intentions we will cause great suffering on this planet which is what is happening today. How can you manage the world when you do not know how to manage your own body, mind or emotions? If you do not know how to take care of yourself, you will definitely not know how to take care of the world. So, the first and foremost duty and responsibility of every human being is to settle himself or herself—one’s inner being, and become joyful by your own nature. Once a person is joyous, he will only spread joy in the world.

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017.

Isha.sadhguru.org

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sadhguru
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp