Vastu can help you remain positive

Why do you find some families living happily and harmoniously, while other families living a life filled with the constant bickering, arguments, and fighting? There are several factors that decide whether a family will live harmoniously or not. The upbringing of family members, the traumas they faced in life, over-expectations, ego and one-upmanship, and sometimes machinations from other relatives and/or society are all influences that decide whether the family is in harmony or not. But the most important factor is how you respond to these influences. You may respond positively and live in peace and harmony or react negatively and spoil your life. The choice is in your hands. And this is where the age-old science of Vastushastra can help. Vastu can help you to remain positive despite the negativity around you.

The colors of your wall, the position of your bedroom, the location of your kitchen, the placement of photographs, paintings, and figurines, and most importantly the position of your main door can all affect your responses to negativity. For example, if the main door is in a particular location in the Northwest, someone in the family suffers from depression.

When it comes to positive thinking, the Northeast is the most important directional zone. It represents the mind. If there is a kitchen here or if red, pink, and orange colours are used extensively in this direction, family members can become short-tempered in behaviour or reckless in actions. Similarly, the area between the east and southeast of the house is the zone of anxiety and churning. It is observed that couples sleeping in this direction keep arguing with each other frequently and without reason.

The bedroom is a crucial space in your house. It is your sanctum. If married, it is the place where you and your spouse spend private moments together. The South, Southwest, and the West are the best directions for a bedroom for relaxed sleep and peaceful life. This selection can be refined further, depending on which occupation you follow. The South is the Vastu zone for relaxation and fame. This bedroom will induce peace, and you will enjoy a healthy, relaxed life.

The West Zone is the area of gains not just in terms of finances, but also prosperity in every aspect of your life. The East is the Vastu zone of social associations and can serve as a healthy and happy bedroom for you. The South zone can also bring you money and is good for married couples. For students and youngsters, the East zone is beneficial. It also helps people, particularly politicians, desiring a successful public life. On the other hand, a bedroom in South-South-West hampers your capability to “let go” due to which pent-up emotions can either cause physical or mental illness. Similarly, a bedroom in the West of Northwest causes blocked emotions and a tendency to crib and blame self and others. However, care must be taken that you do not sleep with your head towards the North. It has been found to disturb sleep and cause mood swings and depression.

The sunlight in the house can also brighten your moods. In modern homes, there are rooms that are totally devoid of sunshine and are only lit with artificial lights. This happens because of poor layout and a tendency to utilise every square inch of available space in construction. If that is the case in your house it is best to use full-spectrum lighting in such rooms.

Low moods and depression can also be caused if you create a temple, prayer room, or kitchen in the South-Southwest, West-Northwest, and East-Southeast zones of your homes. Likewise, locating a store room or a toilet in the Northeast direction of the house can leave the occupants in a severe state of depression and neurological disorders.

It is said that the décor you keep reflects your thoughts and moods. On the other hand, they also change your thoughts and moods. So, avoid paintings and décor representing low moods, loneliness, struggles, fights, sadness, darkness, or confusion and instead use paintings representing celebrations, brightness, love, and harmony.

Family photographs are adorned in almost all homes. It is best to hang them or keep family albums in the Southwest, East Northeast, Northwest, and the West. Avoid hanging them between the West and Northwest which can cause the emergence of negative thoughts in the mind. As per the tenets of Vastu, if a house is in sync with the universal energy system, then no external elements can make its residents either stressed or anxious.