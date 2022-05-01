STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

An Eye for an Eye Makes the Whole World Blind  

The title of this article is a quotation from Mahatma Gandhi who was a great believer in ahimsa—non-violence.

Published: 01st May 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

The title of this article is a quotation from Mahatma Gandhi who was a great believer in ahimsa—non-violence. While he did not advocate not punishing wrong deeds, Gandhi believed that violence and revenge only led to an endless cycle of further violence and revenge. The Mahabharata offers a great example of this. Dronacharya and Drupada were childhood best friends. Drupada used to tell Drona—I am my father’s favourite son. I am certain to inherit the kingdom. When I become the king, the kingdom will be yours to enjoy.

Years later, Drupada indeed went on to become the king, while Drona remained a poor Brahmin. One day, Drona happily presented himself at Drupada’s court. To his shock, Drupada spurned Drona’s friendship and insulted him. Dronacharya started plotting his revenge. When he had finished teaching martial arts to the Kauravas and Pandavas, he asked for his guru dakshina—capture Drupada. When Drupada had been captured and humiliated, Drona returned half of his kingdom, keeping the other half for himself.

Drupada performed the Putrakameshti yajna to obtain a son who could defeat Drona. From the fire of the yajna, a son, Dhrishtadyumna, and a daughter, Draupadi, were born. Draupadi grew up and married the five Pandavas. In the battle of Kurukshetra, Dhrishtadyumna became the commander-in-chief of the Pandava army. On the 15th day of the war, Drupada was killed by Drona during the fighting.

A plan was hatched by the Pandavas to use Drona’s love for his son, Ashvatthama, to kill him. Bhima killed a war elephant named Ashvatthama and the word was spread that Ashvatthama had been killed. When Drona refused to believe it, Yudhishthira, who was known to always speak the truth, told Drona that Ashvatthama had indeed been killed. The latter part of his speech, that it was a war elephant, was inaudible amidst the blowing of conch shells by the Pandavas. A heartbroken Drona gave up his arms and sat down to meditate. At this point, Dhrishtadyumna attacked and beheaded him.

The deceitful manner in which Drona had been killed reignited the fire of revenge; this time, in the heart of Ashvatthama. At the end of the war, he attacked the Pandava camp at night and killed Dhrishtadyumna and all five of Draupadi’s sons. Draupadi asked for revenge, which the Pandavas obtained by snatching away the precious jewel that Ashvatthama had worn since birth and Sri Krishna cursing him to roam around in desolation for 3,000 years.

What started as a simple falling out between two old friends, led to many brutal killings and the destruction of both the families. This story clearly illustrates how an eye for an eye can make the whole world blind.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahabharata Drona Ashvatthama
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp