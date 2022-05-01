STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

How to Raise Soil Organic Content

In normal agricultural soil, the minimum organic content should be between 3–6 percent, but in large parts of the world, it is well below 1 percent.

Published: 01st May 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

wheat-farmers

Image used for representational purposes only( File photo | PTI)

In normal agricultural soil, the minimum organic content should be between 3–6 percent, but in large parts of the world, it is well below 1 percent. What this means is most agricultural soil on the planet is inching towards desertification. The United Nations agencies are saying that the planet may have agricultural soil only for another 80–100 crops. That means we would run out of soil in 45-60 years. If that happens, there will be a food crisis on the planet. This is a very serious problem, but turning around soil health is not as complex as people think it is.

The present-day atmosphere is approximately 21 percent oxygen. A billion years ago, it was probably less than 2 percent. That means it was completely inhospitable for life except for microbial life. This microbial life evolved into algae, fungi and other organisms, and they started what is called photosynthesis. This is a magical process powered by a limitless amount of solar energy. All the millions of life forms on the planet evolved out of that. Right now, we human beings do not have green leaves on our heads, and we are not doing photosynthesis, but we are a consequence of photosynthesis. Only because that phenomenon is on we are here and every other life is here. So, in all agricultural lands, there should be some photosynthesis happening 12 months of the year.

The land should not be left open to sunlight. Only then the bio-activity will pick up in a phenomenal way and you will have the needed carbon content in the soil. One way is to grow trees and smartly prune them whenever you have to, pulverise them and put organic content back into the soil. Or, in a country like India, where there is sunlight for 12 months of the year, you can grow four to five maize crops. When the maize grows to about 5-6 feet, you can chop it and put it back into the land. Along with that, if you use a mixture of legumes and pulses, the organic content in the soil will go up anywhere between 1–3 percent in one year! In one year, you can reverse desertification.

But how do we do this on productive land? Let us say I have 10 acres. Just for one year, if the government gives me a subsidy equal to my earnings from five acres of my land, I would not grow any crop in it, and just put organic content back into the soil and create humus. Next year, the government can pay a subsidy for the other five acres. Ten acres will be fully nourished! Up to 3 percent organic content can be achieved in one year if you do it very proactively. Otherwise, this can be achieved very effortlessly in a matter of three to four years.

The solution is not rocket science; it is just a question of application. Are we willing to do it in time, so that we minimise the suffering for every creature on this planet? That is the question. Right now, the Conscious Planet – Save Soil movement is aiming to bring about a global policy that there must be a minimum of 3–6 percent organic content in agricultural land. Every country can do it in their own way depending on the latitudinal position, traditions of agriculture and economic conditions. I want all of you to make this a big movement in the world. This is not about me, this is not about you. This is a generational responsibility that we must fulfil.

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organic farmer organic agricultural products Organic farming
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp