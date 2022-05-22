Prahlada’s Truthfulness  

Gaurav Yadav By

Before the battle of Kurukshetra, hectic discussions went on between the Pandavas and the Kauravas to try and find an amicable solution through talks and avoid war. Emissaries were sent back and forth. Dhritarashtra knew in his heart that the Pandavas had a rightful share in the kingdom but was unable to acknowledge the truth, due to his excessive love for his haughty son Duryodhana.

One night, a sleepless Dhritarashtra called Vidura to his chambers and asked what should a person who is sleepless and burning with anxiety do. Vidura told him a story. Virochana and Sudhanwan were both suitors for the hand of Kesini, a famed beauty who had organised a swayamvara to choose her husband. Virochana, son of Prahlada, went to the swayamvara.

Kesini asked him, ‘Are Brahmanas superior, or are the Daityas superior?’

Virochana said, ‘Sprung from Prajapati himself, we are the best and at the top of all creatures, and this world is ours without a doubt. Who are the gods, and who are the Brahmanas?’

Kesini said, ‘Sudhanwan, the Brahmana, will come here tomorrow. I want to see both of you sitting together.’

Virochana said, ‘I will do as you wish.’ The next day, when Sudhanwan arrived, Virochana offered to share his seat with him.

Sudhanwan said, ‘I cannot suffer myself to sit on your seat and be regarded as your equal.’ This angered Virochana who said, ‘You do not deserve the same seat as me.’ Sudhanwan said, ‘Your father used to pay his regards to me, taking a seat lower than that occupied by me. You are a child, and understand nothing.’

Virochana said, ‘Staking all our gold, cows, horses and all other wealth, let us wager and ask those who are knowledgeable, which of us is superior. But I will never ask the gods or men.’Sudhanwan said, ‘Leave the wealth alone. Let us wager our lives and approach your father Prahlada, because he would not speak an untruth even for the sake of his son.’

They went to Prahlada and put their question to him.

Prahlada said, ‘A lie on account of a horse causes the downfall of a hundred; and a lie on account of a human being, the downfall of a thousand. An untruth on account of gold ruins the members of one's race both born and unborn, while an untruth for the sake of land ruins everything. Therefore, never speak an untruth. Sudhanwan is superior and he is now the master of Virochana’s life.’

Sudhanwan was so impressed by Prahlada’s truthfulness that he granted his son’s life. After narrating this story, Vidura told Dhritarashtra, ‘O King, do not speak an untruth for the sake of land or for the sake of your son.’