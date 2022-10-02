Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Epics for children: The reviver of Hinduism   

The common people were disenchanted and increasingly turning to new religions like Buddhism and Jainism.

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Shankaracharya

Shankaracharya

When Shankara was born in 788 AD, Hinduism was in disarray. Over the previous centuries, many deformities had crept into the religion and it had become inflexible and rigid.

Various sects were constantly quarrelling with each other. The common people were disenchanted and increasingly turning to new religions like Buddhism and Jainism.  

Shankara was born in Kerala. Shankara’s father died when he was very young. Shankara was what we would today call a ‘child prodigy’. He mastered all four Vedas by the time he was eight. From a very young age, Shankara wanted to become a sanyasi (monk), but his mother did not agree to it.

One day, while Shankara was taking a bath in the Purna River near his house, a crocodile grabbed his leg. His mother was nearby, but had no way to rescue him. Seeing that his end was near, Shankara requested his mother to give him permission for sanyasa, so that he could at least die a sanyasi. 

At her wit’s end, the mother consented. No sooner had Shankara recited the mantras to take sanyasa, than the crocodile released his leg and swam away. Shankara left home and started learning under Guru Govinda Bhagavatpada. The basic theme of Shankara’s religious philosophy was that the soul and god are not two but one.

This is called ‘Advaita Vedanta’. Shankara emphasised the importance of pramana (reasoning) and anubhava (personal experience), in understanding the knowledge contained in the sacred texts. Shankaracharya travelled throughout the country, covering its length and breadth three times with his disciples, challenging gurus of other sects to debate and being challenged by them. Shankara won every such debate and impressed people with his teachings.

Shankara wrote bhashyas (commentaries on the ten major Upanishads), the Bhagavad Gita and the Brahma Sutras because he believed these to be the most important texts of Hinduism. Another famous book by the name of Vivek Chudamani is said to have been written by Adi Shankara.

This book has been translated into several languages and numerous commentaries have been written on it, but most scholars do not believe this to be Shankara’s work. In a similar way, almost 300 works are attributed to Shankara, but most are believed to have been written by admirers and anonymous writers.

Shankaracharya established four mathas (monasteries) at the four corners of the country—at Sringeri in Karnataka in the south, Dwarka in Gujarat in the west, Puri in Odisha in the east, and Joshimath in Uttarakhand in the north.

Shankaracharya died at the young age of 32, but reinvigorated the Hindu religion and wrote bhashyas that are read to this day by those seeking knowledge of Hinduism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shankaracharya Hinduism Adi Shankara.
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp