Prof PR Mukund By

Every action has a reaction. Even when our reaction to an external event is not physical or verbal, it will at least be mental. Our observation is based on perception. What we perceive, in terms of the five senses of perception, is retained in the memory of our brain while it is being processed.

The mind comes up with a holistic image of an event. Whether we react to this or not depends on its relevance to us, as dictated by the intellect.

This process is not too far from the way a computer processes data. Inputs from one or more sources are stored in cache memory, while it is being processed by the Common Procurement Vocabulary (CPV). Whether results are merely displayed or stored permanently in the hard drive depends on the algorithm and, of course, the human input.

According to Vedic philosophy, human beings have the equivalent of a hard drive as well. In Sanskrit, it is called Chitta (the memory shell surrounding the jiva). It is this Chitta that informs our chetana or consciousness. The important question is: what exactly gets stored and what does it take to recall the stored knowledge?

Unlike a computer’s hard drive, the Chitta is a memory shell that is almost permanently attached to the jiva or the soul. This enables the jiva to traverse through multiple lives and integrate the knowledge and wisdom acquired through all experiences in our lives.

If the brain starts to lose its memory strength, we may become forgetful. But if we lose the connection to the Chitta, we cannot recall past experiences. It should not come as a surprise then that the most recent experiences are at the top, which we can recall with relative ease. As time passes, our experiences get buried deeper in memory.

However, all experiences are connected to other similar experiences, and these connections can jog our past, while we observe the present. Our ability to see the connections and recall the relevant past is called medha shakti in Sanskrit. This is an extremely important trait in a person. It enables us to make good decisions in the present, based on our knowledge of the past. The greater the medha shakti, the deeper we can dig into the past and the faster we can recall.

Advantages

A person who is blessed with good medha shakti is called a medhavi. Such a person can be identified as having many of the leadership qualities that most people can only aspire to. Perhaps the most enviable trait is the ability to view everything from a multidimensional viewpoint.

Every situation in life is complex. Multiple facets define such situations. Yet, we mostly view it from a singular perspective. An individual with medha shakti can view the situation from many angles simultaneously. Obviously, this gives the person a much better understanding of the situation and its possible outcomes.

The second visible trait is above-normal intelligence. In general, we can define intelligence as the ability to come up with the correct answer to a given problem. With greater intelligence, one can come up with the correct solution in a shorter amount of time.

If we can recall a past experience with similar context, it takes us a shorter amount of time to arrive at the correct answer.

An impromptu speech is a wonderful ability to have. A medhavi can speak effectively on a wide range of topics, with no preparation. Such a person does not search for ideas or words. There are no breaks and awkward silences in his speech. There is forceful energy behind his words and gestures. This ability comes from the power to recall stored data in real-time.

Fear comes from unknown outcomes in the future. The ability to predict outcomes allows us to plan for all possible outcomes, even if some of the outcomes are unwanted or undesirable. The knowledge of possible outcomes allows a medhavi to take risks without fear.

There is an interesting concept called Dharana in Sanskrit. This is the process of intense concentration of the mind on something, where we can actually become the object temporarily. This would allow us to read others’ mind and actually feel what they are feeling. This not only gives a medhavi the power of empathy, but also the strength to understand others, even if they do not share their inner thoughts.

Improving Medha Shakti

Even though it is not possible to develop medha shakti in a short amount of time, it is essential to be aware of it. Furthermore, we can make a sincere attempt to improve certain aspects of it. The first step is to observe happenings in our surroundings.

Most important things are present in subtleties. So, paying close attention is the key to catching these subtle facets of any situation. But we usually observe only the gross happenings. So, fine-tuning our senses and mind is the first step.

Secondly, we need to view happenings from multiple viewpoints. This is easier said than done. We need to learn the psychology of others involved in any situation. We need to make an attempt to understand the context and background of other people.

Gradually, we will learn to see their viewpoints as well. This will not only help us in obtaining a holistic view of the situation but also build empathy for other valid viewpoints.

Third, an effort has to be made to improve focus and concentration. Concentrating on a focal point is like a drill that can go deep. We need the depth of understanding, not mere perception. In this regard, a meditation on a regular basis helps us in improving our concentration.

Fourth, our intellect needs to be very sharp. It is the intellect that helps the mind in drawing conclusions. But the intellect needs a set of rules to go by. Instead of relying on what others tell us, we can rely on our own past experiences to guide the intellect.

Initially, we can just rely on our experiences in the present life. As we go farther back, gradually our intellect learns to go deeper and discover a treasure trove of experiences from even before we were born.

Lastly, we can practise impromptu speeches on a given topic. This can start as simple attempts, talking for a few minutes on general topics. As we gradually progress, both in duration and complexity, we suddenly find that we know many things that we were not even aware of.

Extracted with permission from The 10 Gunas (Mindsets) for Jiva (You), Jivan (Life) and Moksha (Fulfilment), published by Rupa Publications

Every action has a reaction. Even when our reaction to an external event is not physical or verbal, it will at least be mental. Our observation is based on perception. What we perceive, in terms of the five senses of perception, is retained in the memory of our brain while it is being processed. The mind comes up with a holistic image of an event. Whether we react to this or not depends on its relevance to us, as dictated by the intellect. This process is not too far from the way a computer processes data. Inputs from one or more sources are stored in cache memory, while it is being processed by the Common Procurement Vocabulary (CPV). Whether results are merely displayed or stored permanently in the hard drive depends on the algorithm and, of course, the human input. According to Vedic philosophy, human beings have the equivalent of a hard drive as well. In Sanskrit, it is called Chitta (the memory shell surrounding the jiva). It is this Chitta that informs our chetana or consciousness. The important question is: what exactly gets stored and what does it take to recall the stored knowledge? Unlike a computer’s hard drive, the Chitta is a memory shell that is almost permanently attached to the jiva or the soul. This enables the jiva to traverse through multiple lives and integrate the knowledge and wisdom acquired through all experiences in our lives. If the brain starts to lose its memory strength, we may become forgetful. But if we lose the connection to the Chitta, we cannot recall past experiences. It should not come as a surprise then that the most recent experiences are at the top, which we can recall with relative ease. As time passes, our experiences get buried deeper in memory. However, all experiences are connected to other similar experiences, and these connections can jog our past, while we observe the present. Our ability to see the connections and recall the relevant past is called medha shakti in Sanskrit. This is an extremely important trait in a person. It enables us to make good decisions in the present, based on our knowledge of the past. The greater the medha shakti, the deeper we can dig into the past and the faster we can recall. Advantages A person who is blessed with good medha shakti is called a medhavi. Such a person can be identified as having many of the leadership qualities that most people can only aspire to. Perhaps the most enviable trait is the ability to view everything from a multidimensional viewpoint. Every situation in life is complex. Multiple facets define such situations. Yet, we mostly view it from a singular perspective. An individual with medha shakti can view the situation from many angles simultaneously. Obviously, this gives the person a much better understanding of the situation and its possible outcomes. The second visible trait is above-normal intelligence. In general, we can define intelligence as the ability to come up with the correct answer to a given problem. With greater intelligence, one can come up with the correct solution in a shorter amount of time. If we can recall a past experience with similar context, it takes us a shorter amount of time to arrive at the correct answer. An impromptu speech is a wonderful ability to have. A medhavi can speak effectively on a wide range of topics, with no preparation. Such a person does not search for ideas or words. There are no breaks and awkward silences in his speech. There is forceful energy behind his words and gestures. This ability comes from the power to recall stored data in real-time. Fear comes from unknown outcomes in the future. The ability to predict outcomes allows us to plan for all possible outcomes, even if some of the outcomes are unwanted or undesirable. The knowledge of possible outcomes allows a medhavi to take risks without fear. There is an interesting concept called Dharana in Sanskrit. This is the process of intense concentration of the mind on something, where we can actually become the object temporarily. This would allow us to read others’ mind and actually feel what they are feeling. This not only gives a medhavi the power of empathy, but also the strength to understand others, even if they do not share their inner thoughts. Improving Medha Shakti Even though it is not possible to develop medha shakti in a short amount of time, it is essential to be aware of it. Furthermore, we can make a sincere attempt to improve certain aspects of it. The first step is to observe happenings in our surroundings. Most important things are present in subtleties. So, paying close attention is the key to catching these subtle facets of any situation. But we usually observe only the gross happenings. So, fine-tuning our senses and mind is the first step. Secondly, we need to view happenings from multiple viewpoints. This is easier said than done. We need to learn the psychology of others involved in any situation. We need to make an attempt to understand the context and background of other people. Gradually, we will learn to see their viewpoints as well. This will not only help us in obtaining a holistic view of the situation but also build empathy for other valid viewpoints. Third, an effort has to be made to improve focus and concentration. Concentrating on a focal point is like a drill that can go deep. We need the depth of understanding, not mere perception. In this regard, a meditation on a regular basis helps us in improving our concentration. Fourth, our intellect needs to be very sharp. It is the intellect that helps the mind in drawing conclusions. But the intellect needs a set of rules to go by. Instead of relying on what others tell us, we can rely on our own past experiences to guide the intellect. Initially, we can just rely on our experiences in the present life. As we go farther back, gradually our intellect learns to go deeper and discover a treasure trove of experiences from even before we were born. Lastly, we can practise impromptu speeches on a given topic. This can start as simple attempts, talking for a few minutes on general topics. As we gradually progress, both in duration and complexity, we suddenly find that we know many things that we were not even aware of. Extracted with permission from The 10 Gunas (Mindsets) for Jiva (You), Jivan (Life) and Moksha (Fulfilment), published by Rupa Publications