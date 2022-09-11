War and conflict are outer expressions of inner turmoil

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Children and many great souls have worked tirelessly for world peace, and many are still striving today. Yet, we do not see much change in the world. War, conflict, poverty and starvation exist even today. Many ask if there is a lasting solution to these problems. War and conflict that we see in the world today are outer expressions of the inner conflicts raging in human minds. The mind ought to become our obedient servant, but at present, it is lording over and manipulating us. The hatred, anger and cruelty in human minds are far more lethal than all the explosives in the outer world. If we do not flush out these toxic emotions, war and conflict will continue to prevail in the world.

Once, a nightingale was perched on a tree and singing sweetly. A hunter trapped the bird and wanted to kill it. The bird gazed piteously into the hunter’s eyes and begged, “Please don’t kill me. Let me go.” The nightingale’s heart-breaking plea moved the hunter. At that moment, he became aware of the stark difference between the nightingale, darting about blissfully and warbling sweetly, and his own heinous and cruel life. He told the nightingale, “I shall release you on one condition: you must tell me the secret of your joy.”

The nightingale said, “I’m scared of you. First, let me go, and then I shall tell you the secret of my joy.” The hunter released the bird.

As the nightingale flew away, she said, “It is the evil in you that causes you such pain and misery. Your heart is completely darkened by cruelty, whereas we never hurt anyone. The goodness in our hearts is the reason for our joy.”

The nightingale’s words opened the hunter’s eyes. He forsook the path of cruelty and embarked on a new path in life.

Our hearts ought to melt in compassion when we see the pain and misery of others. The compassion in our hearts must be reflected in our actions. Compassion is the one-word answer to all problems in the world. If we have to provide an answer in two words, they would be love and compassion. The answer in three words would be love, compassion and patience. War and conflict will end only when individual minds become filled with compassion.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian.

Children and many great souls have worked tirelessly for world peace, and many are still striving today. Yet, we do not see much change in the world. War, conflict, poverty and starvation exist even today. Many ask if there is a lasting solution to these problems. War and conflict that we see in the world today are outer expressions of the inner conflicts raging in human minds. The mind ought to become our obedient servant, but at present, it is lording over and manipulating us. The hatred, anger and cruelty in human minds are far more lethal than all the explosives in the outer world. If we do not flush out these toxic emotions, war and conflict will continue to prevail in the world. Once, a nightingale was perched on a tree and singing sweetly. A hunter trapped the bird and wanted to kill it. The bird gazed piteously into the hunter’s eyes and begged, “Please don’t kill me. Let me go.” The nightingale’s heart-breaking plea moved the hunter. At that moment, he became aware of the stark difference between the nightingale, darting about blissfully and warbling sweetly, and his own heinous and cruel life. He told the nightingale, “I shall release you on one condition: you must tell me the secret of your joy.” The nightingale said, “I’m scared of you. First, let me go, and then I shall tell you the secret of my joy.” The hunter released the bird. As the nightingale flew away, she said, “It is the evil in you that causes you such pain and misery. Your heart is completely darkened by cruelty, whereas we never hurt anyone. The goodness in our hearts is the reason for our joy.” The nightingale’s words opened the hunter’s eyes. He forsook the path of cruelty and embarked on a new path in life. Our hearts ought to melt in compassion when we see the pain and misery of others. The compassion in our hearts must be reflected in our actions. Compassion is the one-word answer to all problems in the world. If we have to provide an answer in two words, they would be love and compassion. The answer in three words would be love, compassion and patience. War and conflict will end only when individual minds become filled with compassion. The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian.