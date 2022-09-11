Home Lifestyle Spirituality

War and conflict are outer expressions of inner turmoil

Children, many great souls have worked tirelessly for world peace, and many are still striving today.

Published: 11th September 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mata Amritanandamayi addressing devotees in Chennai

Mata Amritanandamayi (Photo| D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

Children and many great souls have worked tirelessly for world peace, and many are still striving today. Yet, we do not see much change in the world. War, conflict, poverty and starvation exist even today. Many ask if there is a lasting solution to these problems. War and conflict that we see in the world today are outer expressions of the inner conflicts raging in human minds. The mind ought to become our obedient servant, but at present, it is lording over and manipulating us. The hatred, anger and cruelty in human minds are far more lethal than all the explosives in the outer world. If we do not flush out these toxic emotions, war and conflict will continue to prevail in the world.

Once, a nightingale was perched on a tree and singing sweetly. A hunter trapped the bird and wanted to kill it. The bird gazed piteously into the hunter’s eyes and begged, “Please don’t kill me. Let me go.” The nightingale’s heart-breaking plea moved the hunter. At that moment, he became aware of the stark difference between the nightingale, darting about blissfully and warbling sweetly, and his own heinous and cruel life. He told the nightingale, “I shall release you on one condition: you must tell me the secret of your joy.”

The nightingale said, “I’m scared of you. First, let me go, and then I shall tell you the secret of my joy.” The hunter released the bird.

As the nightingale flew away, she said, “It is the evil in you that causes you such pain and misery. Your heart is completely darkened by cruelty, whereas we never hurt anyone. The goodness in our hearts is the reason for our joy.”

The nightingale’s words opened the hunter’s eyes. He forsook the path of cruelty and embarked on a new path in life.

Our hearts ought to melt in compassion when we see the pain and misery of others. The compassion in our hearts must be reflected in our actions. Compassion is the one-word answer to all problems in the world. If we have to provide an answer in two words, they would be love and compassion. The answer in three words would be love, compassion and patience. War and conflict will end only when individual minds become filled with compassion.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mata Amritanandamayi War Poverty Starvation
India Matters
Hyderabad Police and members of their Clues team at the electric bike showroom that caught on fire Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, several injured in fire at Secunderabad hotel after blast at e-bike showroom
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Health spend at 3.2 per cent of India's GDP, out-of-pocket expenses dip in FY19
United Nations (Photo | AP)
50 million people lived in 'modern slavery' last year: UN
RSS says Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a ‘gimmick’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp