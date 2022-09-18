Boosting business with vastu

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava By

Vastu is the ancient Indian science that can be applied to enhance all dimensions of life, and the most important of them for a businessman is success and growth. If you are a business owner and operate out of an office, showroom, warehouse or factory, then this article will help you harness the power of Vastu to achieve tangible business results. Build and arrange your office keeping in mind the Vastu principles of design, directions, layout, space arrangement and spatial geometry. One of the main aspects of Vastu is elemental balance—balancing the five elements of the environment: water, fire, earth, air and space.

In earlier days, buildings were oriented with the cardinal directions like north, south, east and west, and were laid out in regular shapes like squares and rectangles. Due to commercial considerations, however, and urban planning, buildings now are irregular-shaped and oriented at different angles. Moreover, in the name of creativity, buildings are designed in all shapes and sizes.

Here are some of the secrets of Vastu for business success.

Shape: If you are looking for land for your office, factory or showroom, scout for a shermukhi shape—broader at the front and narrower at the back. Shermukhi plots are most suitable for commercial establishments. Also, look for a plot that is nearer to highly operational roads.

Entrance: The entrance to the office and factory should be free of any obstructions. Sometimes, in commercial buildings where there are multiple office spaces, the entrance to some of the units can have a pillar, lift, electrical panel, or escalator in front of the entrance. You should avoid such units for your office. Similarly, for a plot, avoid one which is on a T-junction or Y-junction, or which has a big tree or transformer immediately in front. Also, avoid plots which are next to a graveyard or cemetery. For a warehouse, select a place which has a provision to create the exit gate in the northwest.

Office Arrangement: The business owner should sit in the southwest part of the office. The wall behind him should be solid and not a glass partition. The owner should face the north or east while sitting. In India, the owners keep a mandir in their cabin. In such a case, the mandir should not be behind but in front of the person. The reception should be in the east, centre or the northeast corner. The accounts department should be in the north or southeast and its staff should face the north or east direction. If your business is related to field sales, the sales staff should be seated in the northwest. If it involves field service, then the field support staff should sit in the northwest.

Pantry and Electrical Equipment: The pantry and electrical equipment should be in the southeast and there should be no dysfunctional equipment in the office. It is best to either get them repaired or discard them from the office.

Toilets in Office: For any business, support from financers is paramount. In Vastu, the northwest denotes support and helping people. If there’s a toilet in this zone, then support from extended family, friends, and financial institutions get affected. Try to relocate the toilet or seek help from a Vastu consultant to neutralise the negative effects of such a toilet. Similarly, the toilet should not be in the northeast, which is the zone of clarity of mind, the southwest which is the zone of stability and the west which is the zone of profits and gains in Vastu.

Colours: They can create an imbalance if the wrong colours are painted in the wrong directions, and they are also tools for Vastu consultants to create elemental balance. Since businesses thrive on new orders and cash flow, the north and the southeast are two directions where you should be careful about colours. Do not use red, pink, purple, or violet hues in the north and do not use shades of blue and green in the southeast. In general, it is best to use neutral shades like off-white in the office and

in case other colours are preferred, then go for light shades of these hues.

Vastu Enhancers and Activators: After the above principles are implemented and balanced, the business owner can use a few enhancers and activators to get tangible benefits of Vastu. To gain financial support, they can place a figurine of white horses in the northwest zone, a green painting in the north, a brass eagle in the southwest and a village scene in the west. You can place an aquarium with nine goldfish and one blackfish in the northeast direction of your office. Implement these simple Vastu principles in your office and see your business succeed.

The author is a well-known vastu and geopathic stress corrections consultant, and astrologer

