What Houses In Your Birth Chart Mean  

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap By

Astrology has been used for centuries as a tool to understand the self and the universe. One of the fundamental aspects of astrology is the birth chart, also known as the natal chart. The birth chart is a snapshot of the heavens at the moment of an individual’s birth and can provide insight into their personality, strengths, weaknesses, and life path.

The birth chart is divided into 12 sections or houses—called bhaav—each of which represents a different area of life. The houses are numbered counter-clockwise, starting from the Ascendant, or rising sign, which is the cusp of the first house. Each house is associated with a zodiac sign, a ruling planet, and specific themes and energies.

The houses in astrology can be thought of as rooms in a house. Just as each room has a specific purpose, each house has a unique function in the birth chart. The planets and signs that occupy a particular house can indicate where and how a person will experience the themes and energies associated with that house. The placement of planetary and constellation positions into 12 houses provides more insight into that native’s life, career, health, relationship etc.

First House: Self-image and identity

Also known as the Ascendant, the first house represents our self-image, identity, and how we project ourselves to the world. Planets in the first house can reveal our natural disposition, physical appearance, and general outlook on life.

Second House: Personal values and resources

This house can indicate our attitude towards money, possessions, and the things we value in life. Planets here can throw light on our financial potential and our ability to acquire and manage resources.

Third House: Communication, learning, siblings and courage

The house represents our communication style, learning abilities, and immediate environment. It can reflect our natural curiosity, intellectual pursuits, and how we express ourselves to others. Planets in this house can reveal our communication skills, siblings, and local travel.

Fourth House: Home and family

It can point to our family background, our roots, and the connection to our home and community. Planets here can reveal our relationship with our parents, childhood, and emotional needs.

Fifth House: Creativity and self-expression

This house deals with our hobbies, romance, and artistic abilities. Planets here can give out the details about our love life, children, and how we express ourselves creatively.

Sixth House: Health and service

This house represents our work ethic, physical health, misfortune, and relationship with co-workers.

Planets here can indicate our health issues, daily routines, and service to others.

Seventh House: Husband, wife, friends and partnership

It is associated with romantic relationships, business partnerships, and any other type of one-on-one relationship. This house represents the qualities we look for in a partner and those that we bring to a relationship. It also shows our ability to cooperate with others.

Eighth House: Age and transformation

This is related to age, type of death, secret disease, hidden treasure, secret activities, sex power, dowry, occult science, accident, unwanted incident, paternal property, will deed, pension, theft, dacoit, problems, and obstacles. The house also represents our ability to let go of the past and embrace change, as well as our ability to merge with others on a deep level.

Ninth House: Luck, philosophy, travel, and higher education

This house is associated with a range of issues—from luck, philosophy, travel, higher education, religion, character, grandparents, long journeys, grandson, devotion towards god, old people, spiritual promotion, higher education, father, wife of a young brother, to spiritual tour. It also represents our connection with the divine, and our ability to find meaning in life through spirituality.

Tenth House: Deeds, life targets, career and reputation

This house indicates our professional ambitions, as well as our public image and reputation. It also represents our relationship with authority figures, such as father, bosses and parents.

Eleventh House: Social groups and hopes and dreams

It is associated with our friendships and our involvement in social organisations and groups. The house also represents our aspirations, desires, and ability to achieve them through collaboration.

Twelfth House: Subconscious mind and self-undoing

The issues in this house include our fears and insecurities, as well as our spiritual and creative potential. The house also depicts our ability to let go of our ego and connect with something greater than ourselves.

By looking at our birth chart and the placement of planets in each house, we can gain a deeper understanding of our strengths and weaknesses, our desires and aspirations, and our overall life path.

Astrology has been used for centuries as a tool to understand the self and the universe. One of the fundamental aspects of astrology is the birth chart, also known as the natal chart. The birth chart is a snapshot of the heavens at the moment of an individual’s birth and can provide insight into their personality, strengths, weaknesses, and life path. The birth chart is divided into 12 sections or houses—called bhaav—each of which represents a different area of life. The houses are numbered counter-clockwise, starting from the Ascendant, or rising sign, which is the cusp of the first house. Each house is associated with a zodiac sign, a ruling planet, and specific themes and energies. The houses in astrology can be thought of as rooms in a house. Just as each room has a specific purpose, each house has a unique function in the birth chart. The planets and signs that occupy a particular house can indicate where and how a person will experience the themes and energies associated with that house. The placement of planetary and constellation positions into 12 houses provides more insight into that native’s life, career, health, relationship etc.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); First House: Self-image and identity Also known as the Ascendant, the first house represents our self-image, identity, and how we project ourselves to the world. Planets in the first house can reveal our natural disposition, physical appearance, and general outlook on life. Second House: Personal values and resources This house can indicate our attitude towards money, possessions, and the things we value in life. Planets here can throw light on our financial potential and our ability to acquire and manage resources. Third House: Communication, learning, siblings and courage The house represents our communication style, learning abilities, and immediate environment. It can reflect our natural curiosity, intellectual pursuits, and how we express ourselves to others. Planets in this house can reveal our communication skills, siblings, and local travel. Fourth House: Home and family It can point to our family background, our roots, and the connection to our home and community. Planets here can reveal our relationship with our parents, childhood, and emotional needs. Fifth House: Creativity and self-expression This house deals with our hobbies, romance, and artistic abilities. Planets here can give out the details about our love life, children, and how we express ourselves creatively. Sixth House: Health and service This house represents our work ethic, physical health, misfortune, and relationship with co-workers. Planets here can indicate our health issues, daily routines, and service to others. Seventh House: Husband, wife, friends and partnership It is associated with romantic relationships, business partnerships, and any other type of one-on-one relationship. This house represents the qualities we look for in a partner and those that we bring to a relationship. It also shows our ability to cooperate with others. Eighth House: Age and transformation This is related to age, type of death, secret disease, hidden treasure, secret activities, sex power, dowry, occult science, accident, unwanted incident, paternal property, will deed, pension, theft, dacoit, problems, and obstacles. The house also represents our ability to let go of the past and embrace change, as well as our ability to merge with others on a deep level. Ninth House: Luck, philosophy, travel, and higher education This house is associated with a range of issues—from luck, philosophy, travel, higher education, religion, character, grandparents, long journeys, grandson, devotion towards god, old people, spiritual promotion, higher education, father, wife of a young brother, to spiritual tour. It also represents our connection with the divine, and our ability to find meaning in life through spirituality. Tenth House: Deeds, life targets, career and reputation This house indicates our professional ambitions, as well as our public image and reputation. It also represents our relationship with authority figures, such as father, bosses and parents. Eleventh House: Social groups and hopes and dreams It is associated with our friendships and our involvement in social organisations and groups. The house also represents our aspirations, desires, and ability to achieve them through collaboration. Twelfth House: Subconscious mind and self-undoing The issues in this house include our fears and insecurities, as well as our spiritual and creative potential. The house also depicts our ability to let go of our ego and connect with something greater than ourselves. By looking at our birth chart and the placement of planets in each house, we can gain a deeper understanding of our strengths and weaknesses, our desires and aspirations, and our overall life path.