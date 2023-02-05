How universe maintains harmony

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Children, dharma is what preserves the intrinsic nature of an object. The dharma of a lamp is to shed light, that of the eyes is to see, and that of the heart is to pump blood throughout the body. It is only when each organ in the body acts according to its dharma that we can lead healthy lives. Similarly, the universe can maintain its harmony only if all living beings follow their dharma properly. The sages of Bharat (India) called the principle that sustains the harmony of the universe dharma.

One can travel safely only if the vehicles on the road obey traffic rules. Similarly, it is only when each individual carries out his dharma sincerely that society can prevail and progress. The country can progress only if each citizen lives a life rooted in dharma. This is just as true for the family. Peace and prosperity will prevail in the family only when each member lives honestly and behaves considerately.

A teacher must discharge his duties when he goes to school. His dharma at home is different, however. He must be a father to his children and a brother to his siblings. Therefore, one’s dharma varies according to place and circumstance. Dharma is doing the right thing at the right time in the right way.

That said, we all have a dharma that is higher than all other dharmas, our parama-dharma (highest dharma): to realise the perfection within. Suppose a butterfly lays its eggs on a leaf.

If an egg is destroyed, the purpose of its life will not be fulfilled; the same is the case if it dies during the larva or pupa stage. It attains the supreme goal of its life and fulfils its purpose only when it has metamorphosed into a butterfly and its beauty and innate talents have become fully manifested.

Lord Krishna maintained a practical attitude in all life situations. He never regretted or second-guessed himself. He never worried, “Maybe that was the wrong decision.” Or “Maybe I shouldn’t have done that.” Or “Perhaps that is not what I should have said.” His approach to life was firm and dharmic. The reason for saying that is, Krishna went as a messenger to the Kauravas even though he was not invited. But he didn’t regret it later because his attitude was, “Let us try. If a change happens, well and good.”

There is divinity in each and every one of us. That is our true nature. To realise this is the parama-dharma of every human being. Realisation does not refer only to one’s own salvation, but to a state in which one sees oneself in everyone. However, today, we are unable to understand the true value of wealth that life is. We squander life away on trifling pleasures.

We must overcome this tendency. We must live with discernment and the right knowledge. We must see God in ourselves as well as in every animate and inanimate being in this universe and thus fulfil our life.



The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

