Devotion and humility

Children, where there is devotion, there will also be qualities like humility, patience and compassion. A real devotee sees himself as the servant of all, not as someone great. He is ready to help others, disregarding his own problems.

King Ambarisa, a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu, observed the ekadasi fast without fail. Pleased with his devotion, Lord Vishnu bestowed on him the Sudarshana Chakra. Seeing how devoutly Ambarisa observed the vow, Indra feared that he would lose his position as chief of the gods to the king. He incited Sage Durvasa to call upon Ambarisa at his palace on an ekadasi day in order to break the king’s fast.

The king greeted the sage with utmost reverence. Saying that he would first take a bath, Durvasa went down to the river, but did not return even when the time for breaking the fast was drawing near. So Ambarisa offered oblations to the gods, setting some aside for Durvasa. Then, taking a sip of water, he broke his fast.

When Durvasa returned from his bath and learnt that the king had ended his fast without waiting for him, he became enraged. He started verbally abusing Ambarisa, who remained unperturbed. Though aware of his own might, he contritely said again and again: “Please forgive me for any mistake I might have committed.”

But Durvasa did not forgive him. He conjured a devil to slay Ambarisa.When the devil lunged forward to kill the king, the Sudarshana Chakra materialised and dispatched the fiend. It then hurtled towards Durvasa’s throat. The sage fled for his life. He sought refuge with Lords Brahma and Shiva but was unable to shake off the terrifying Sudarshana Chakra.

Finally, he ran to Vaikuntha, the abode of Lord Vishnu, where the Lord told him that his only recourse for salvation was Ambarisa’s protection. Seeing no other way, Durvasa ran toAmbarisa and begged forgiveness. Even then, such was the king’s humility that he wanted to wash the sage’s feet and drink

God will always be with people like Ambarisa. He will always watch over and protect the humble. In contrast, how can one who feels “I am great; everyone must serve me” ever realise god?

There are some who, even while praying, brood revenge on others. An oxidised vessel cannot be plated with lead. It must first be scrubbed clean of its patina. Similarly, only when the heart is purified will devotion take root. Only then can we realise the presence of god within us.

When you are travelling to a new place, there won’t be anything to worry about if you have a reliable map. Similarly, if you use the principles of spirituality as a guide and live your life accordingly, you will never be overwhelmed by any crises. You will know how to foresee and deal with any situation. Spirituality is the practical science of life. It teaches us the nature of the world, how to understand life and live fully in the best way possible.



The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

