Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Epics for children: Mahavira, bravest of the brave

Mahavira was a shy person who shunned too much contact with human society, but he was a very convincing speaker.

Published: 26th February 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Saint Mahavira

Saint Mahavira (File photo)

Some people believe Mahavira to be the founder of the Jain religion, but it is not so. Jainism is believed by Jains to be an everlasting truth that has no beginning or end. It was not founded by anybody; only discovered by the Tirthankaras. The word tirtha means a ford or a crossing.

A Tirthankara is a person who can help others cross the ocean of Samsara—the worldly cycle of death and rebirth. Mahavira lived in the fifth century BCE and was the 24th Tirthankara. Mahavira was a re-discoverer of Jainism rather than its founder. The ascetic culture, which gave rise to Jainism and Buddhism, had started developing in north India from the eighth century BCE. It reached maturity under Mahavira and Buddha.

Mahavira was born to Trishala, the wife of king Siddhartha. The place of his birth was Kundagrama near Vaishali, the biggest town in eastern India at the time. His family’s prosperity increased after his birth, so he was given the name, Vardhamana—augmenter. When he grew up, he married a princess named Yashoda. They had a daughter.

When he was 30, Vardhamana left home and became a wandering ascetic. He discarded his clothes and followed extreme austerities for twelve-and-a-half years, enduring hardships, and attacks by humans and animals. In this period, Vardhamana endured 22 mental and physical afflictions. Even today, Jain monks and nuns try to replicate his afflictions, as far as they can. Finally, he attained enlightenment, called kevala gyana in Jainism, after fasting for two-and-a-half days without water in the full glare of the sun.

He received the title of Mahavira—bravest of the brave. Mahavira had developed immense physical and mental powers as a result of his austerities. He had a pupil called Makkhali Gosala who was jealous of his teacher. Once, Makkhali attacked Mahavira with whatever little divine power he had gained as a result of his association with Mahavira. Such was the strength of Mahavira that the power rebounded upon Makkhali, who later died after accepting Mahavira as a true spiritual teacher.

Mahavira was a shy person who shunned too much contact with human society, but he was a very convincing speaker. Jains celebrate Mahavira attaining nirvana on the same day that Hindus celebrate Diwali. He attained nirvana at the age of 72 in the town of Pava in modern-day Bihar. He delivered a six-day-long sermon to a large group of people. The crowd fell asleep and when they woke up, they found that the body of Mahavira had dissolved in the air like camphor (as happens with all Tirthankaras) and only his hair and nails were left behind. These were cremated by his followers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahavira Jainism Jains Tirthankara death rebirth
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp