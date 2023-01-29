You get to do more only when you enhance your capabilities. How organised your body, your mind, your emotions and your energy are right now is how much you get to do. Whether you can do it like someone else or not is not the point. Are you doing it to your full potential? That is the point.

If you want to function to your full potential, you have to see that there are no inner issues anymore. Your work is about external issues; action is always about the external, not the internal. Most people are working for their satisfaction.

They would be lost without work. They are doing work to make themselves into something. As long as you are doing work to find yourself or fulfil yourself, how much ever you do is not enough, there is something within you which always wants a little more.

You are doing work in pursuit of happiness; this has to change. If you are doing work as an expression of your joy, then time is not a problem. There are 24 hours in a day. How much you can do will happen, what you cannot do will not happen; that is all there is. But are you working to your full potential? Most people are not busy, they are just preoccupied. If they just look at their body and their mind, a lot of their activity is unnecessary, especially mentally. Generally, more than 80-90 percent of the mental activity in human beings is unnecessary. If you drop all that, you will not feel you have done too much.

Mentally I never feel exhausted, nor do I feel stressed because I only think what I want to think. I don’t think anything that I don’t want to think. But when there is no organisation in the mind and body, you will always feel overworked. You will always feel time is not enough. But the main problem is, your life is going away without realising your full potential. In your life, if you do not do what you cannot do, it is not a problem, but if you do not do what you can do, your life is a tragedy.

People are taking so much care to maintain their machines outside. You send your car or motorcycle for servicing. Have you done any service to your body and your mind? Has it been taken care of properly? Nothing has been done.

If you bring in a simple kriya or a meditation, 15-20 minutes a day, a little bit of servicing every day for body and mind, you will see, suddenly you will function much better. If you start doing a simple kriya or meditation, what you are doing in eight hours right now could be done in four hours. So you will have a lot of time on your hands.

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and a bestselling author.He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

