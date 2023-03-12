The early gurus of Sikhism

Gaurav Yadav By

Sikhism has accorded great importance to spiritual masters called Gurus. They founded the religion and guided its growth. There have been 10 human Gurus and one scripture Guru.

Guru Nanak: The first Sikh Guru, Nanak, did not have much formal schooling. He spent most of his time tending to the family’s cattle and in contemplation. He refused to wear the janeu (sacred thread), saying he preferred to wear the true name of God in his heart. Guru Nanak developed his ideas of the divine unity of humanity and later spread them throughout India, and as far west as Baghdad.

Guru Angad: His original name was Lehna.

He was renamed Angad (part of my body) by Guru Nanak when he was announced as the successor. Guru Angad adopted a new script called Gurumukhi, meaning from the mouth of the Gurus, by picking the alphabet from other north Indian scripts. This went a long way in giving a distinct identity to Sikhism. He also started the tradition of physical activities, which came in handy during the later struggle for survival.

Guru Amar Das: He forbade the undesirable practices of purdah and sati. He made langar (free community food) a central feature. Anybody who wanted to meet him had to first eat with his disciples. He promoted equality, which was seen as a threat by the upper castes who complained to Emperor Akbar. Akbar paid a visit and was so impressed that he made a gift of several villages to the Guru’s daughter on her marriage.

Guru Ramdas: He was the son-in-law of Guru Amar Das. He had a tank dug at the site granted to his wife by Akbar. Later, the most sacred temple of the Sikhs, Golden Temple, was built here and a city called Ramdaspur developed around it.

Guru Arjan Das: He got the Harmandir Sahib constructed at Ramdaspur, which he renamed Amritsar (the pond of nectar). He also compiled the Adi Granth—a collection of verses by his predecessor Gurus—himself, and Hindu and Muslim preachers. Mughal Emperor Jahangir accused him of treason and asked him to pay a fine and admit treason or convert to Islam. Guru Arjan Das refused. He was tortured

and killed. His martyrdom was a turning point in Sikh history.

Guru Hargobind: He was imprisoned by Mughal Emperor Jahangir at Gwalior, but was given an early release and later left in peace as Jahangir returned to the moderate policies of his father Akbar. He carried two swords of miri and piri symbolising worldly and spiritual pursuits. Due to clashes with the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, Guru Hargobind had to move from Amritsar to the interior town of Kartarpur and later to the foothills of Kiratpur.

Sikhism has accorded great importance to spiritual masters called Gurus. They founded the religion and guided its growth. There have been 10 human Gurus and one scripture Guru. Guru Nanak: The first Sikh Guru, Nanak, did not have much formal schooling. He spent most of his time tending to the family’s cattle and in contemplation. He refused to wear the janeu (sacred thread), saying he preferred to wear the true name of God in his heart. Guru Nanak developed his ideas of the divine unity of humanity and later spread them throughout India, and as far west as Baghdad. Guru Angad: His original name was Lehna. He was renamed Angad (part of my body) by Guru Nanak when he was announced as the successor. Guru Angad adopted a new script called Gurumukhi, meaning from the mouth of the Gurus, by picking the alphabet from other north Indian scripts. This went a long way in giving a distinct identity to Sikhism. He also started the tradition of physical activities, which came in handy during the later struggle for survival.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Guru Amar Das: He forbade the undesirable practices of purdah and sati. He made langar (free community food) a central feature. Anybody who wanted to meet him had to first eat with his disciples. He promoted equality, which was seen as a threat by the upper castes who complained to Emperor Akbar. Akbar paid a visit and was so impressed that he made a gift of several villages to the Guru’s daughter on her marriage. Guru Ramdas: He was the son-in-law of Guru Amar Das. He had a tank dug at the site granted to his wife by Akbar. Later, the most sacred temple of the Sikhs, Golden Temple, was built here and a city called Ramdaspur developed around it. Guru Arjan Das: He got the Harmandir Sahib constructed at Ramdaspur, which he renamed Amritsar (the pond of nectar). He also compiled the Adi Granth—a collection of verses by his predecessor Gurus—himself, and Hindu and Muslim preachers. Mughal Emperor Jahangir accused him of treason and asked him to pay a fine and admit treason or convert to Islam. Guru Arjan Das refused. He was tortured and killed. His martyrdom was a turning point in Sikh history. Guru Hargobind: He was imprisoned by Mughal Emperor Jahangir at Gwalior, but was given an early release and later left in peace as Jahangir returned to the moderate policies of his father Akbar. He carried two swords of miri and piri symbolising worldly and spiritual pursuits. Due to clashes with the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, Guru Hargobind had to move from Amritsar to the interior town of Kartarpur and later to the foothills of Kiratpur.