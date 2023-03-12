The everyday dharma  

Atul Sehgal By

The Bhagwadgita, the sublime sermon by Shri Krishna, means different things to different people. To many a business tycoon of the present era, it comes as a key to their superlative success in the fiercely competitive world of business.

The modern corporate world is profit-centred and profit-oriented. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with this kind of orientation, but working persons should not be treated merely as cogs in the wheel of

a business enterprise. Drawing from the preachings of Bhagwadgita, where dharma is the watchword, corporate governance should have a human angle and more than that a spiritual angle because humans are essentially spiritual beings seeking happiness, fulfilment and ultimately salvation through their lives. The rules of corporate governance should be designed and systems of working created accordingly. Rules should be such as will not permit human exploitation and such as will ensure equitable distribution of profit proceeds of the business.

The Bhagwadgita talks of the need for the human being to relinquish passionate attachment to the desired fruits of his action and stop worrying about it. But in practical life situations, it is not possible to completely ignore the expected or desired fruit of human action, which is in the nature of a corporate goal or target. Individual targets have to be set by corporate professionals and plans set accordingly. Similarly, there are larger corporate goals in front of the top management.

Setting goals is necessary for actionable planning. But the moot point here is that once goals are set, the focus should shift to action. Obsession with the goals or the results of actions should be supplanted by an obsession with action to perform the tasks best. The role of zeal and passion is important too. Without zeal, humans do not accomplish their tasks well. Here, it has to be understood that a professional should enthusiastically work towards spiritual goals, once the mundane ones have been set.

But what are these spiritual goals? Business houses should shift partial focus from material targets to ‘customer satisfaction’ goals. This can be best illustrated by practical examples. An automobile manufacturing company should strive more to bring the best economical, safe driving experience to its customers.

A hospital chain should focus more on bringing the best healthcare experience to its patients. A company in the processed food industry should have a greater focus on achieving the set landmarks in purity and wholesomeness of the items at a competitive cost to maximise the satisfaction of customers. At the individual levels of self-employed professionals, a doctor should work towards treating his patient for the cure of his ailment in the shortest time rather than deliberately prolonging treatment for extra pecuniary gains. A schoolteacher should strive to give the best academic grooming to his students for 100 percent success in the examinations for his class.

A teacher who hankers after money may indulge in private tuitions at the expense of his normal work and would violate the sublime laws of success as expounded in Bhagwadgita, thereby coming low on material success as well as spiritual development. A politician should work towards the development of his constituency and improve the living conditions of his electorate rather than indulge in corrupt practices that will defeat the purpose of his election.

The modern work ethic is regrettably out of tune with the eternal principles of righteousness or dharma and the best lesson to absorb from Bhagwadgita is to understand dharma and bring our mental and intellectual faculties in line with it. The sacred scripture guides us to set our living systems, including our systems of professional working, conforming to the positive and progressive vibrations of dharma. This will solve many of the complex problems of the business world confronting us today and help to establish equitable prosperity, enhancing peace and multifaceted progress of all.

