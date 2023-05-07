The essential happiness formula

Swami Avdheshanand Giri By

Seeking exceptionally high standards of performance is a personality trait known as ‘perfectionism’. Habitually, perfectionists can never fully meet their own exacting standards and thus remain discontent with their accomplishments and, consequently, their own lives. Wanting happiness, perfection and satisfaction are always desirable, but believing that material success, in whichever form, is what will lead to satisfaction is both limiting and illusory.

The nature of the mind is such that even when you are in the most conducive environment, with the best possible circumstances that life can afford, you might still find reasons to complain, be miserable and feel empty. It is like unknowingly allowing a tiny particle of sand in the eye of our mind to distort our entire vision. It is almost as if you are seeking reasons to be unhappy and dissatisfied. In such a frame of mind, we will surely find the reasons too.

To overcome this tendency, we must find solace in the time-tested dictum, ‘count your blessings’. The mind’s craving for more can only be satisfied by an infinite list of things that will give us peace and happiness. How can we achieve this? Realise that the only place to look for satisfaction and happiness is within ourselves. Infinity is accessible only from within. Sages say a person whose sight is turned inwards is always happy. This inward journey can be smooth and rewarding by the light of the wisdom provided in the Vedas and by the grace of the guru.

The Law of God

It is the fundamental truth that law and spirituality come tied together in a bundle. Therefore, one finds amicability and joy blossoming wherever the law sustains spirituality and wherever the law, although demarcated to protect and punish the person, is imbued with an understanding of the individual’s concurrent spirituality. But what is this law?

Humans are made up of mind, body and another component that surpasses our mortal uniqueness, which we refer to as ‘spirit’. Thus, declaring that the law bears no relevance to matters of the spirit is impossible.

We are bound by the flawless, auspicious, beneficial and adoring laws of God. We must have faith in them. The law concentrates on individual bodies while spirituality focuses on that unrecognised element that unites us. But they are interactive and mutually dependent because mortal experience is, paradoxically, that of being both diverged and united at the same time. Therefore, one finds agreement and joy blossoming wherever the law supports spirituality through unity or oneness. And wherever it, although carefully defined to both protect and punish individuals, is infused with an awareness of the individual’s concomitant spirituality (unity or oneness). We must, therefore, live in the will of God.

Time Management is Essential

Time management is about determining what is necessary and allotting sufficient time each day to work on those essential things. Unfortunately, most people allow the most audible part of the task to grab their attention. Often, the shrillest demand is not vital, but because it is deafening, it fools us into thinking it is most urgent. One of the crucial things to understand is that how we spend our days is up to us.

The team leader may ask us to complete a project by the end of the week. Complaining about the tight deadline with our colleagues all day is our decision. Instead, we could decide to sit down and begin work on the project and figure out how to allocate our time to ensure the project is completed on time.

Time management is also about deploying our assets in the right places.

For instance, managing a sports team, like all management skills, is also about using the players in a way that ensures best performance.

A good team manager does not ask the best defender to become an attacker. He puts the defender in the position that will benefit the team—in defence. Time management is similar. Good time management is not about leaving the latest class assignment until the night before it is due, but starting as soon as the assignment is given. This will ensure we know what research is needed and how much time it will take to submit the best assignment possible.

Getting the job done for best results that benefit everyone is also a part of spirituality.

A Positive Mindset

Having a positive mindset is an essential requirement for spiritual life. Entertaining good ideas, staying hopeful in hardship, and steering clear of negative influences complement the teachings of Sanatan Dharma and are necessary aids for reaching our spiritual goals. In theory, it is a perfect plan. From a practical standpoint, however, how does one stay positive in a world that is constantly steeped in negativity?

‘Be positive’ is the advice given to us all the time. It is a welcome reminder, particularly when mired in everyday life’s karmic punishment. With a bit of reflection, we can look at the bigger picture, come to terms with our circumstances, and perhaps feel a little better about our possibilities—at least, for the moment.

As disciples on the path of love, a part of us can accept in a second that everything is good and happens for a reason and is ultimately beneficial. Being able to apply this understanding intuitively, however, all the time while being buffeted by waves of excruciating karma, is not easy—unless one has a positive attitude.

Excerpted with permission from The Path to Ananda: A Mystic’s Guide to Unlimited Happiness by Swami Avdheshanand Giri, published by Westland Books

